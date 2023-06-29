Charlottesville Should Learn From Artwork Of Slain UVA Student D'Sean Perry

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The power of art is in its emotion, conveyed by the intentions and care of the artist. Its source can be tapped by someone of any age. Whether it comes before the public eye, to be appreciated, is another matter.
In this case, D’Sean Perry’s artwork is brought to our attention because of his tragic death, one of the three University of Virginia students killed last year. The students were coming back from seeing a play about Emmett Till. All three were football players and exemplary young men beaming with life.
Perry was also a fourth year studio art major, who inspired others to enroll in classes in the art department to express their creativity and to take chances on new endeavors. He could inspire because he was inspired. In the exhibition in Ruffin Hall, “In Memoriam,” May 20 to June 23, the public has had the opportunity to view the results of Perry’s inspiration. The first piece encountered, the D’Sean Perry Memorial Bust, is inches high, condensed and potent.
When a photograph of “D’Sean Perry Memorial Bust,” was shown in newspapers, it was clear that Perry had immense talent and had produced a piece that transcended the label of student work. The bust, 3-D printed in the aftermath of the gun violence, was created out of Perry’s digital files, made from his photographs and digital artistry, a technique known as photogrammetry. Photogrammetry allows the artist to create 3-D models on a computer.
The face depicted in the bust is subtle and emotionally layered, showing both strength and reflection. In contrast, displayed throughout the UVA grounds, we see photographs of Perry smiling, a depiction of the way he interacted with others; in this bust we experience the interior man. Wearing a toga, he positions himself within classical Western sculptural tradition. In the sculpture of ancient Greece, the athlete was a frequent subject; the ideal citizen achieved a balance between intellectual and physical abilities.
To print this work, Perry took photographs of himself in a toga from a variety of angles. The football helmet resembles a leather helmet from the 1920’s. With its side panels, the headgear also brings to mind the Phrygian, or Thracian, helmet of ancient Greece, a form that was later adapted into the Phrygian cap of the French Revolution, a symbol of liberty.
Victoria Valdez, the curator for this exhibition, and Perry’s 3-D printing instructor, is devoted to Perry’s memory, his art, and to giving him the senior show he would have had. She said that Perry questioned his choice of self-portraits for his work, that he asked her if he were overly focused on himself. She assured him that the self-portrait was one of the main expressions of art.
There is no sense of ego in his work. Instead, there’s an examination of his expectations of himself and the expectations of others concerning him. Perry shows himself as a scholar and an athlete within the University system, weighing those roles. The toga, which he also wears in “Icarus,” the second self-portrait, reflects the classical underpinnings of the culture of universities, the pursuits of the body and of the mind. Universities were born at a time of classical revival, and Greek and Roman concepts impact sport. In UVA's Old Cabell Hall, we can see a mural of Plato and Aristotle walking in conversation in togas (a copy of Raphael’s “School of Athens”), and on the Lawn, Homer sits in a toga, a boy and a lyre at his side.
Does Perry put the toga on himself or is it placed on him by others? The self-portraits bring up the complexities of that costume.
“Icarus,” a more religious work, shows the bust of the artist with fully-fledged wings. On the other side of the figure, an angel reads a book, most likely the Book of Life. The Book of Life in Christian tradition is a list of the names of the dead and all of their works. The souls named will be judged on the Day of Judgement.
The angel’s back is positioned against Perry’s back, its wings on either side of his spine, as if strengthening his backbone, becoming a second sheath.
Valdez explained that Perry did photogrammetry from photographs of a full-sized stone angel in a cemetery. She does not know where the angel was located.
Behind the angel and the self-portrait, there is the sun, its texture resembling brains. On closer examination, you can see that Perry’s brain is uncovered behind his face; the skull is gone on that side. Given the method of his murder, the exposure suggests premonition. There is an end that could not be escaped. The presence of the angel gives assurance that God, who sees the possibility of that end, and all ends, is there. Perry faces the most difficult future someone can face, but he is not alone.
The brain and the sun reflect each other, with nothing in between them, as the angel is lower down. The sun, made from a scan of a cracked bowl, has the form of a horned sun because of the cracks. The horned sun is a recurrent symbol in Mediterranean culture. In ancient Egypt, Isis was depicted with the solar disk on her head along with cow horns. Isis was the protector of the dead.
Perry is not an angel within this work, but Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, and is melting, falling, going to his death, his wax wings not holding together. However, the angel behind him has real wings, and offers spiritual protection in the ultimate crisis.
The exhibition offers enlargements of the various elements of the self-portraits, printed by Valdez, as well as artistic tributes by friends, colleagues, and teachers. From a headset on the wall, you can also listen to some of Perry’s musical compositions, which are mellow and engaging.
Charlottesville has been struggling with its monuments, and with many taken down, there are discussions about what new monuments can be, should be, put up.
These two self-portraits would be powerful statements on a large scale and in bronze. Since they are made from scans, molds could be made of any size. It would be appropriate for new bronze to be used, not bronze melted down and with a history. The statues would deserve a fresh start, celebrating leadership and youth, and a beloved and multi-talented member of the community. Perry lost his life in pursuit of expanding his mind, of learning about Emmett Till, of having a meaningful experience with his friends and fellow students. What better person to honor in a monument? Through his artwork, those who died with him would also be honored.
Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.