A world traveler, chef Leonel “Leo” Velazquez, 42, of Harrisonburg, is offering locals a passport to foreign lands through food.
At the beginning of June, Velazquez -- a Cuban-American who has worked in restaurants across Southeast Asia, trained as a chef at Disney World and worked at Hershey resorts -- set off on his latest adventure as the new executive chef at CrossKeys Vineyards Bistro.
“I was one of those kids that knew what they wanted to do,” Velazquez said. “I went to work in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and was doing very well.”
Taking over the restaurant at the winery in Rockingham County that serves lunch, dinner, appetizers, desserts and Sunday brunch to pair with the wines from the Virginia winery, Velazquez is revamping the menu with internationally inspired dishes and making big plans with local vendors, along with the bistro’s new pastry chef Emilia Carruyo.
Velazquez, who most recently worked as a corporate chef in Texas, overhauled the bistro’s menu, adding succulent kabob entrees, a hummus plate, Mediterranean plate and shawarma sandwich with peri peri chicken as a nod to the owners’ Iranian heritage.
“I tried to get a little bit of their history, the wine history and kind of mix it together with my travels,” Velazquez said. “This is what I think people would really enjoy eating with the wines we have.”
The bistro’s lamb and beef kabob — made like koobideh — is served over warm saffron rice with fruity sumac, regal pomegranate seeds and pea microgreens from MicroBite Farms, a small agribusiness based in Broadway.
A career chef who has been working in restaurants since he was a teenager, Velazquez said he is an advocate of the “slow food” movement — using local ingredients and aiming for the highest quality that is easier on the environment. Velazquez said many of the ingredients he uses in the scratch-made menu come from within a few miles of CrossKeys Vineyards.
The CrossKeys burger, a new item, is made with beef from Frieden Farms in Mount Crawford. Velazquez, who recently moved to Harrisonburg with his family, also uses heavy cream and butter from nearby Mt. Crawford Creamery and some ice cream from Smiley’s Ice Cream.
A member of a sustainable oyster trade group, Velazquez also added a Virginia oyster sampler to CrossKeys menu.
“It’s a team effort,” Velazquez said. “We’re just continually trying to evolve with what we can get locally for the menu. Going forward, our menu will be changing seasonally.”
Velazquez kept some “fan favorites” on the menu, including baked brie, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich and the herbed chicken sandwich, he said. He also added some always-a-hit items, like fish and chips and the CrossKeys burger, served on a brioche bun with crispy onions, tomato jam and goat cheese.
Carruyo and Velazquez’s dessert menu includes flourless chocolate cake served with a scoop of house-made pistachio ice cream and lots of crunchy pistachios and a key lime pie, served over a sandy crust with a fresh lime slice.
Just getting started, Velazquez said he’s planning to introduce homemade pizza cooked in an outdoor oven, an updated brunch menu in August, wine dinners that pair CrossKeys wines with special meals and family-style meals that can serve a group for a set cost.
“I’m living my best life because I get to help people enjoy food,” Velazquez said. “I think that is the best part of food, is sitting down and getting to have a conversation with your family. Or when you eat something it reminds you [of that feeling].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.