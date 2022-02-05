Wheeling around on a unicycle, Louis Gibson, described how his first high school musical is going.
“There’s a lot of people in this school and [this musical] is kind of like a family,” Gibson said. “We’re all working for the same goal. Getting involved is so easy because everyone is so supportive.”
About 120 students make up the cast and crew for Harrisonburg High School’s upcoming production of Chicago: The Musical.
With so many students involved, there is plenty of room for newcomers, like Gibson, who plays the emcee.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Gibson, who learned to ride a unicycle for a scene in the second act. “All of us have been putting so much and time for this.”
Chicago: The Musical, which will run at HHS Feb. 9-13, is a version of the original Broadway show directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. Chicago opened in 1975 and with performances to this day, is the longest continually running Broadway musical.
Set in the Roaring 20’s, Chicago is about two women who get sent to jail for murdering their husbands and construct publicity stunts through Vaudeville performance to avoid the death penalty. The lead roles are played by HHS juniors Azalea Twining and Ellie Velker.
Velker, who plays Roxy Hart, a young socialite, said she loves her character.
“There’s something so entrancing, so intoxicating about seeing [these] people,” Velker said. “Just seeing them perform their lives out in a way that’s so extreme.”
Hart’s foil, Velma Kelly, is played by Twining.
When they take the stage, these young women skillfully portray over-the-top, dark, Vaudeville performers.
“[Twining and Velker] are just outstanding,” said Bethany Houff, vocal music director for the show. “They’re lovely vocalists, they’re really great dancers. They’re just nice people and humble and appreciative and really good team players.”
Through the choreography and music, the adults in the production have aimed to spotlight every student who’s involved.
Amber Corriston, an HHS dance teacher, created the choreograph for the play with tweaks for high schoolers. The HHS show features tight formations, with movement inspired by Fosse’s dramatic style.
“I want to feature all of the dancers at their different levels. I want to make sure that everybody’s rotating through the stage and is being seen,” Corriston said.
A live pit orchestra, which includes a piano, reed section, drums, brass and violins accompanies the performers for all the music in the show. Instead of playing beneath the stage, the 25-piece band is set up onstage, beneath a platform in the rear.
“It’s bigger than a normal pit orchestra. I try to give as many students an opportunity as possible,” said Daniel Upton, pit orchestra conductor and HHS band director. “It’s like a jazz band the whole time. It’s exhausting. It’s fast and loud.”
Through some local partnerships, the production has 30 microphone sets. Houff said this gives more students a voice in the show.
“The audience can hear all the soloists but it can also hear the choir that’s accompanying the show,” Houff said.
Auditions for the show were held in November. Leading up to the auditions, students had the opportunity to attend workshops to brush up on skills, according to assistant director Phil Saunders.
Gracy Bustillo, a senior who plays Juror One, said she jumped at the opportunity to audition when she heard the show would be Chicago.
She hadn’t been involved with a school production before, but the aspiring fashion designer said she was charmed by the cool costumes and the vintage style of the show.
“It’s been a lot,” Bustillo said. “Recently I’ve been pretty exhausted and my feet hurt. I make it happen because I signed up for it. I landed a part [and] I want to do a good job.”
In the dressing room, hallways and backstage before the rehearsal, calls of “break a leg,” rang out. Glitzy costumes flounced, and shiny black tap shoes click-clacked on the tile floor.
The energy was positive, with all the cast members gathering to sing “Happy Birthday,” and lots of cheering between acts.
“It’s a little risque for a high school show,” Houff said. “I think that’s exciting to them. And they like the costumes and they like that it’s not all unicorns and rainbows. There’s murder and mayhem, and that’s real life.”
Artistic Director Ken Gibson said the program chose Chicago for its spring musical because he knew the students really wanted to do it.
Twining said she lobbied for Chicago to come to HHS.
“I remember having a conversation with [theater faculty] in freshman year, being like, ‘We need to do Chicago,’” Twining said. “We just really like the music. The dancing is so much fun.”
Performances take place Feb. 9–12 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. The school encourages buying tickets in advance with a very limited number available at the door before the show. Tickets can be purchased online on the musical’s website.
Corriston said she couldn’t be prouder of the entire cast.
“[The students in the cast] are amazing humans,” Corriston said. “I’ve never put together a show this fast and there’s a ton of dancing in this show. It would not work if we didn’t have such awesome students.”
