Healthy Community Health Centers are celebrating National Health Center Week with a variety of offerings, including a Children’s Health Day event on Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Taking place at the Stone Port HCHC on Little Sorrel Drive, the free and family-focused event will offer activities for children focused on health education. The Gus Bus will be there, along with a bounce house, science experiments and games. Children will receive a science-themed bag to fill with take-home items from the various stations at the event, and healthy snacks will be provided.
Other events during the week include patient appreciation raffles for gift cards and ice cream at HCHC’s Harrisonburg locations. The HCHC will deliver snack baskets to first responders on Aug. 9, and host a stakeholder appreciation reception at the Stone Port HCHC on Aug. 11 and an employee appreciation day on Aug. 13.
The HCHC, formerly Harrisonburg Community Health Center, is a nonprofit provider of accessible and affordable health care to over 20,000 community members. The HCHC has three other locations around town that provide a variety of care.
National Health Center Week raises awareness for America’s health centers, which provide care to underserved communities. This year’s theme is “The Chemistry for Strong Communities,” highlighting that these providers improve community health by addressing its foundations: adequate nutrition, mental health, proper housing and drug use, among others.
— Staff Report
