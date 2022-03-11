A walking event for chocolate lovers will take place April 1.
The Chocolate Walk, returning for its ninth year, is a fundraiser that benefits the Collins Center, a crisis advocacy organization based in Harrisonburg.
The chocolate walk takes place throughout downtown at participating businesses concurrently with First Fridays of the Valley, the monthly art initiative put on by the Arts Council of the Valley.
Walk registrants will follow maps to numerous participating businesses downtown, where they will pick up a unique chocolate treat at each spot. By the end of the walk, participants will have a variety of treats to enjoy, from cupcakes to bite-sized chocolates, fudge, brownies and more.
The event will take place rain or shine from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day of and cost $22 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. Infants and toddlers who cannot eat chocolate do not need a ticket.
Participants will pick up their map and a box to collect their treats at the registration area at the Turner Pavilion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The stops can be visited in any order at any time during the event.
All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Collins Center, which supports victims of sexual harm locally.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting thecollinscenter.org/chocolatewalk.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.