BRIDGEWATER — Three choirs at Bridgewater College, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music, according to a press release.
The concert will commemorate 400 years since the death of William Byrd by celebrating the music and inspiration grown from the depths of English Renaissance, according to the release.
The Treble Choir will open the program with “Flight” by Craig Carnelia and “Missa Brevis in D” by Benjamin Britten, the release said.
The Chorale will continue the program with “Walk Together Children,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Moses Hogan, the release said. “If Ye Love Me” by Thomas Tallis will follow, then “Flight Song” by Kim André Arnesen, according to the release. The Chorale will then perform two works by Ola Gjeilo, “Dark Night” and “Evening Prayer,” with adjunct professor of music Anthony Cincotta on tenor saxophone for the latter, according to the release. Sarah Henneberger ’24, a digital media arts major from Glen Allen, Va., is the featured soloist on the next song, “Only in Sleep” by Ēriks Ešenvalds, the release said. The Chorale will finish with “Witness,” another traditional spiritual, the release said.
The Concert Choir will begin with a traditional Appalachian hymn, “Down to the River to Pray," the release said. Afterward, Cincotta will accompany on soprano saxophone the performance of “This is My Father’s World” by Elaine Hagenberg, according to the release.
Music major Hannah Simmers ’25 from Bridgewater will be the featured percussion soloist on “Living in a Holy City” by Stephen Hatfield, the release said. “No Time” by Susan Brumfield will follow. Simmers will again accompany the Concert Choir on djembe for the next piece, a traditional spiritual titled “Over My Head," according to the release. The program will close with “Life to Everything” by James Knox, the release said.
The concert is free and open to the public, according to the release.
AT A GLANCE
Choir Concert
When: Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m.
Where: Concert Hall, Carter Center for Worship and Music, Bridgewater College
Cost: Free and open to the public
