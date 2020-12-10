This year, sending Christmas cards seems especially important, doesn’t it?
With so many people — especially older people — isolated in their homes and/or with limited contact with flesh-and-blood humans, Christmas cards are a tangible way to express our care for each other.
Without precautions, we cannot be together, cannot hug and hold each other, but we can send a card. And the receiver can hold something that you held just days before. They will know that in their aloneness, you were thinking about them, so perhaps they are not as alone as they perceive.
Like many of you, I’ve always hung up the cards I receive each year. But then they began to dwindle. Each year I receive (and send) fewer cards.
Fortunately, I’ve saved many cards from the past. As I tape them up, I read the signatures. Especially poignant are cards from those who have died: Grandma Austin, Aunt Joyce, Becky in Wyoming, Uncle John, Grandma MacKaharay.
I’m not much of a saver, but I treasure each of these cards as tokens of love.
Christmas cards are so festive. Even in years when I do little other decorating, I hang the cards along the shelves and sides of the built-in bookcase in our living room.
I keep them up until Lent. Part of my Ash Wednesday ritual is to put the cards back into storage. When they’re gone, the room feels barren.
Why don’t many people send cards anymore?
■ Maybe this tradition was important to the generation before us. In the days before email and Facebook, Christmastide was the only time we had contact with friends and family who live at a distance. It was how we showed each other that we want to continue our connection.
■ The price of postage stamps makes it too expensive. At about 50 cents a stamp, if you have a Christmas card list of more than a few people, that adds up to be quite an expense.
■ We are too busy to send cards. It takes a few minutes to add a short note, sign each card and address the envelope.
■ Why snail mail when with one click, you can send an e-card?
■ Why even do that when you can post a Christmas greeting on Facebook for all of your family, friends and “friends?”
There are good reasons to revive the tradition of sending cards.
(Tip: Older people on limited income might really enjoy getting a book of stamps and a box of Christmas or note cards or some pretty stationery. This would be an especially welcome gift for any person who’s been isolated during the pandemic.)
Make it part of your Christmas tradition to send cards. Spend an evening with a cup of tea, a mug of hot chocolate or a glass of Irish cream. Light a candle. Put on some Christmas music.
As you make out each card and envelope, say a little prayer for the person or family receiving the card or, if you prefer, hold them in your thoughts with good intentions.
If you like, create a Christmas letter. You don’t have to make it all rosy and nice. This year especially, it would be valuable to document the ups and downs of COVID. But do count your blessings too.
Display the cards you receive. It will warm your heart through the holiday season. Share them with your children and talk about the friends or relatives they may not have met or don’t remember. Keep some of them.
It’s never too late to send Christmas cards. If you won’t have time to do them until you have a few days off, by all means do it during the holiday. There are 12 days of Christmas, remember?
We have some distant friends who don’t get around to writing their Christmas letter and sending it until after the holidays have come and gone. We get it sometimes in late January or even February.
When it comes, among the bills and junk mail, I smile, bring it inside and lay it on the counter.
Later, when I have time to savor it, I settle down with a cup of tea and open the card as if it were a gift. Because it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.