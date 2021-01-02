Bridgewater resident Valerie Luna Serrels was raised with loose roots in the Christian faith that steadily gave way in adulthood. She felt the four-walled doctrine paled to the sanctuary she felt outdoors and soon discovered she was far from alone.
The Wild Church Network has natural churches located in four countries and over 20 are established in the U.S. Serrels co-founded the network and is the guide and founder of the Shenandoah Valley Church of the Wild — the only Virginia-based congregation, which is surrounded by churches in Shepherdstown, W.Va. and Washington, D.C.
Each wild church varies in specifics as the leaders bring individual experiences and backgrounds present in the flow of sermon, but there is a link in the holistic healing harnessed through awareness and engagement with the serene surroundings.
As Serrels moved away from Christianity, she turned to trace her ancestry and found comfort and connection to her lineage in the British Isles and spent three years at the School of Celtic Consciousness to bridge her values and understanding of life. Thus, Shenandoah Valley Church of the Wild has several elements attune with Gaelic and Celtic traditions.
Arriving at Hone Quarry Campground where the Valley church meets is a journey itself, navigating the windy, narrow roads of Rockingham County surrounded by open fields before pulling onto a dirt road shrouded in a forest. About 2 miles into the forest is a shelter accessible across a wooden bridge. Once there, everyone lays out their blankets and chairs in a circle.
Church opens with a seven direction prayer where everyone turns to face the surrounding woods, sky and earth to reflect on any elemental messages and ground themselves in the present moment.
Congregation meets once a month for nearly two hours with the longest gathering of the year on Samhain — lasting three hours to honor the end of the harvest season and entry into a period of darkness.
“It can be a space of remembering. A space of letting go, accepting what is and allowing this empty, shallow time of winter to do its work. It’s something I think our culture does not honor,” Serrels said of Western culture’s villainization of darkness. “It’s a place of extreme possibility and a potent place of rebirth. … Just really getting in touch with the reality of those spaces within ourselves where new life can actually come forth.”
Rev. Wendy Janzen is a former Mennonite pastor in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, who also co-founded the Wild Church Network and started the first branch in Canada called Burning Bush Forest Church and now runs a second church, the Wilmot Forest Church.
Janzen said people told her attendance in a traditional church felt passive, and she leaned on the idea of the forest school her children attended to create the first wild church.
“Forest school isn’t just taking a regular classroom and taking it outside. It’s engaging children in the natural world in a way where the outdoors are both a learning partner and a teacher,” Janzen said. “You gather with the natural world as part of the congregation but also as part of the worship.”
When Janzen began her experimental, pop-up wild church in 2015, a newsletter was published on the topic that found its way hundreds of miles away to Serrels, whose sister was running a similar nature-based faith group. The three communicated over video calls and together founded the Wild Church Network.
“It was amazing how there were several people who found their way to doing this out-of-the-box way of connecting the church worship,” Janzen said. “Every month, there’s more people who want to come and sign up.”
Across the country, Valerie’s sister, Victoria Loorz, launched the Ojai Church of the Wild in 2015. Before starting the California church, Loorz was a Christian associate pastor. During her time in seminary school, Loorz often thought of ties between the spiritual and natural worlds. Those ideas followed her into her career until she felt compelled to leave and follow her intuition.
“I had been a pastor on and off for 27 years and trying to do deep transformation work that I found was impossible disconnected from the natural world,” Loorz said. “It’s not just an Indigenous religion or New Age thing. It’s deeply embedded in the Judeo-Christian story, but we haven’t had the lenses to see it.”
Loorz considers herself a Christian mystic but said the Church of the Wild is not inherently Christian but rather is for anyone seeking a “connection with the divine.” Loorz wrote a book on her experiences and the history of the wild churches, “Church of the Wild: How Nature Invites Us Into The Sacred,” which will be published in October 2021.
Kathryn Swartz is on the board for the local wild church. Born Mennonite and a practicing Quaker with interest in Zen Buddhism and appreciation for Dakota Sioux practices, Swartz said learning about different religions and spiritualities has fascinated her for years. When she discovered Church of the Wild three years ago, she did not know what to expect, but was pulled in by the mindfulness and connection to nature.
“I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but it just sounded really wonderful. So, I just showed up at Hone Quarry and fell in love with it,” Swartz said.
A melting pot of faith backgrounds and ideologies, Swartz said the church is inclusive to recognize the interconnection between people and respectful of each individual’s background but is readily accessible to people with a connection to Christianity.
“It uses some similar language to a Christian background, but it also brings in really ancient knowledge,” Swartz said.
The collection of people who attend the wild church meetings are constantly in flux, and Serrels said the group took a toll during the pandemic, not meeting for four months and spreading out, facing outwards when gathering in-person as opposed to the usual intimate gatherings.
“We do have a core group of people who have been coming pretty regularly and every time there are always new people who either do or don’t come back,” she said. “I see this as a way of restorative justice with the earth. … Just remembering our actual interconnection between the divine, between nature, between each other and even ourselves.”
While nature-based faiths are less common in Western culture compared to monotheistic dogma, Swartz said she sees an emerging yearn for spiritualities free of doctrine, celebrating the natural world.
“A lot of people are recognizing a need for an earth-based awareness, and they’re looking for that kind of groundedness, especially because Western culture has not been interested in validating that viewpoint,” she said. “I love being able to feel the depth of my love for the earth and nature and everything that is non-human and sharing that.”
