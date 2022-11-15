Leave it to Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance to score a $90,000 matching grant to put on a new concert series in the city, locals might say.
Harrisonburg was one of 15 communities selected for the latest cycle of the Levitt Foundation AMP Your City grant awards, a three-year matching grant that will help sponsor free, outdoor concerts in downtown from 2023 to 2025, according to Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR, which applied for the grant.
“Community members told us during our recent downtown master planning process they want more and more family-friendly and multicultural programming,” Dono said in a Tuesday press release announcing the award. “This is an amazing way for us to align with the community’s wishes.”
The Levitt Foundation is a “social impact” funding organization, according to its website. The grant provides money to help build communities through music in public spaces in small and midsize communities, its website said, through culturally diverse programming.
Harrisonburg was selected for the Amp Your City grant for the first time after a public voting period, which included a social media campaign by HDR.
The events will take place at the Turner Pavilion, which also serves as the site of the Harrisonburg Farmers Market. The planning process for the first concert has already begun, according to HDR, including a volunteer committee led by Jeremiah Jenkins, an organizer of the Red Wing Roots Festival, and Quillon Hall, Living Room Concert Series collaborator at Court Square Theater, a press release said.
“The first Levitt AMP Harrisonburg Music Series at Turner Pavilion will foster community pride and a sense of belonging for all,” Sharon Yazowski, Levitt Foundation executive director, said in a press release. “Positive change happens when people of all ages and backgrounds come together and we’re thrilled to support changemakers like Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
To receive updates from HDR on the concerts or to sign up as a volunteer, visit downtownharrisonburg.org/levitt-amp-harrisonburg.
“I just think that’s great. I look forward to seeing what we can bring in 2023,” said Deanna Reed, mayor of Harrisonburg. “This is going to bring so much excitement to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.