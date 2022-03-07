Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Vietnam War Commemoration Committee Chair, Susan Griner Plank attended the American Legion Miller-Campbell-Baker Post #22 on 28 February in Luray. The American Legion Post has forty-one Vietnam Veteran members who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. Seven Vietnam veterans attended the meeting and were thanked and pinned with the DOD Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Eagle Lapel Pin. American Legion Miller-Campbell-Baker Post #22 Commander Rich Worrell, Sr. served in the United States Navy; Adjutant Dave Wittich served in the United States Air Force; Past Commander Robert Knight, Jr. served in the United States Army; Dan Fouse served in the Air Force; Patricia Beale Levy served in the Navy; Bill Price served in the Army; and Jim Fargo served in the Navy. Each of the Vietnam veterans were presented with a Daughters of the American Revolution Certificate of Appreciation for their valor, service, and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
Rocktown Camera Club met on February 28 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street. Meeting started with viewing member photos for the monthly challenge of “Good Old Days.” Joe Laughland then presented a slide show explaining when to use the different available camera focusing settings. This was followed by Greg Versen, a.k.a. “The Professah” on WMRA’s Saturday night Blues Valley, who described his experiences in photographing blues musicians on stage, such as BB King. The next meeting will be March 28 on the subject, “Photographing Birds and Other Fast Moving Critters,” with the monthly challenge of “Signs of Spring.” Club meetings are open to anyone interested in photography. For further details, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. The meetings are led by President Charlette McQuilkin. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
At our Feb. 1, 2022 club meeting, we welcomed Jonathon Shomo of Hastings Medical Clinic as our guest speaker. Mr. Shomo holds a Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies from James Madison University and has practiced as a PA in the Shenandoah Valley for 12 years. He is the owner of the clinic located at 110-A North Main St. in Bridgewater. He and his wife, Karen, came to the Valley in 2002 and he has experience in a wide variety of medical fields. The clinic (HMC) is a non-profit health care clinic, providing same-day primary and urgent care for all age groups. These include school and sports physicals, in-house covid PCR testing, dermatology needs and sutures. They also have in-house labs with work processed at UVA with next-day results. The clinic does not accept medical insurance but detailed statements are provided for submission to insurance companies, if needed. More information can be found at hastingsmed.net or by calling 540-515- HEAL (4325).
At our meeting, we also welcomed Crista Cabe and Kathy Armentrout as our newest members. Crista was sponsored by Ellen Layman and Kathy by Nadia DaMes. We also were glad to have Bruce Hart as a guest of Johna McFarland.
On February 15, 2022 we held our annual Valentine's Banquet at the Bridgewater Retirement Community with 36 Rotarians, partners and friends enjoying great food, fellowship and music. The music was provided by Lacey, Phoenix and Emory Johnson on violin, cello and piano. A very nice evening with our Valentines and friends. Flowers were given to each of those in attendance with the charge of passing them along to someone who may need a little show of love or recognition in their life. Thanks to Rotarian Nadia DaMes for sharing this tradition from her father.
The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa International hosted a meeting on Tuesday, February 22, at Blue Ridge Community College, with a Superintendents' panel discussion of challenges encountered by school divisions during the pandemic, , things learned that will be continued to support students and staff, and dealing with teacher shortages as well as other staff shortages. The audience included public school teachers, school board members, college and university teachers and staff, and others interested in education.
Panelists were Dr. Michael Richards, Superintendent of Harrisonburg City Schools; Melody Sheppard, Superintendent of Shenandoah County Schools; Dr. Eric Bond, Superintendent of Augusta County Schools, and Dr. Antonia Fox, Superintendent of Page County Schools.
Shenandoah Valley PDK is celebrating 50 years in 2021-22. The final meeting for the year will be held on April 5, 2022, with a Chalk Walk fundraiser and presentation of a scholarship to a future teacher.
Check out the Shenandoah Valley PDK Facebook page for more information, or contact Dr. Jenny Martin, SV PDK president at jmmartin@bridgewater.edu for more information.
