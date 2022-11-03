Linville-based Clymer & Kurtz will perform music from its newest album this Friday in Bridgewater.
The country-rock and Americana duo will perform songs from “Keep Me Around” at 7:30 p.m. at the Sipe Center.
Maria Clymer Kurtz sings and plays piano and Christopher Clymer Kurtz leads songwriting and sings for Clymer & Kurtz, which released its latest album in July.
On Friday, the duo will perform music from across its discography along with picks from the new album.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.