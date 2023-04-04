Coffee Table Books? Coffee Filter, Kudzu Subject Of Art Books By JMU Professor, Locals

STAUNTON — We are told that almost all of the books are interactive; we can touch those works with clean hands. The ones that we can’t touch are displayed behind glass or have signs beside them.
Dymph de Wild’s “Pandemic Coffee Filter Book,” (2020-2023) made up of 322 used coffee filters, papers, drawings, photographs, and string, functions as a time-based sculptural journal. My first impulse was to smell the filters (no coffee smell that I could detect) and then to flip through them. As a coffee drinker who uses single cup filters, pouring the water myself, I appreciated how the tan filters represented each of de Wild’s days. What’s a day without coffee? Some filters were blank except for stains; most contained collages.
The long, wave-like book was set upon a shelf, the strings of its binding falling towards the ground. Some of the filters were numbered, so that we knew we were advancing in time as we moved left to right. When I found a handwritten note that said “I hope to be home,” the kind of note that you’d leave on a kitchen counter, I felt transported to the artist’s house, where these filters had been, where this note had originally been left for someone, torn from a small, ringed notepad.
Other messages, written more to herself, “feel alone and very, very far away from my sister in Holland,” and “three years since Vian was with us,” brought back the feelings of the pandemic lock-down. “Spending lot of time in the vegetable garden” said another collage, and I had a sense of ambivalence, as if the reason that the time was available held the sorrow of the times. It’s difficult to know how much of my reaction was my own association, rather than the artist’s, but perhaps the ability to make your own associations through the flow of the days is equally as important as understanding the artist’s emotional life. There is a universality to the pandemic experience where we can find ourselves in each other.
The time-based element of this work relates to the difficulty of memory—what days have I forgotten by not keeping a diary? Even if you do keep a diary, the diary sometimes remembers the days and you forget them. After discovering the notes in this piece, I flipped through the filters to find them again, and didn’t succeed. Of course, I would have succeeded with more time, but someone was waiting for me, and so there was the awareness of how easily days are lost, the memory of them easily slipping away.
“Pandemic Coffee Filter Book” is a profound piece, and not without humor, because of the way that everything, even the orange covers of the book, conforms to the coffee filter shape. The book preserves light memories and heavier ones and details that might have faded from mind.
In contrast, Lotta Helleberg’s book “Kudzu,” deals with the irrepressible plant that refuses to be forgotten, but pushes up, covering all in its swirling path. Her book makes use of an invasive resource, admitting that some materials are here to stay. Her accordion fold, “keep safe,” contains dried plants in folds that remind us that those plants were once alive, and are now kept in a form of memory. Their presentation makes them more than specimens. A photograph of a pier and another of pooled water adds emotion to the work. The plants are part of a story in the way that a mere specimen can’t be.
Another accordion book in the exhibition, “One-wingèd,” by Lyall Harris, allows the viewer to stand (no touching necessary) and read a story of love, disappointment, and emotional violence, the typeset words on one side of the accordion, and colorful wings, one at a time, on the other. The one-wing is a metaphor of damage in the romantic partner; the partner can’t fly, the relationship can’t fly. The one wing is beautiful, though changing in color and mood, unpredictably, dangerously.
In an exhibition, each work should contribute to the whole, and in this case, the works I saw were all strong and well-crafted. This leads me to my only complaint about “Bound Visions.” One of the pieces was gone from the exhibition, with only a red dot remaining. I’m assuming that someone bought it and took it, though it is also possible that the book is out for repair or documentation. However, it isn’t good policy to allow for removals during a show. People won’t be sure of seeing the entire exhibition when they come, and the themes of the show will be impacted, or should be, if the curation was thoughtful.
You can discover your own favorites—one of mine is “The Prairies,” by Dawn McCusker, with its vibrant red and its elegant design. Crisp typography plays with the word “bee,” separating the letters and letting the viewer combine them in his or her mind. Like a bee, the letters seem to want to dart around, finding their unexpected places on the page.
Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.
At A Glance:
Bound Visions: Art Books by Women Artists
Twenty-eight Works by Nine Artists
March 3 - April 23, 2023
Beverly Street Studio Gallery
22 West Beverly Street, Staunton.
