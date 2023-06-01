FRIDAY, JUNE 2
“Artists for Ukraine” Fundraiser & Alex Lagoda Concert, 5 - 7 p.m. Hotel Madison Mezzanine Art Gallery, 710 S. Main Street. Free will offering.
A special fundraising event on the First Friday of June will feature small donated works of fine art and craft that might be taken home for “free will” offerings of any amount. A related art exhibition will offer paintings, prints, and mixed-media works at bargain-basement prices. Accompanied by “live” music performed by Ukrainian-American bandurist/guitarist/vocalist Alex Lagoda from 6 to 8 p.m. in the hotel lobby.
Convenient parking available in the Hotel Parking Deck, entrance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. For more information contact Bob Bersson by emailing rdbersson@gmail.com or calling 540-209-7835.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Historic Brownsburg House & Garden Walking Tour, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 55 Kennedy Wade's Mill Loop, Raphine. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 day-of.
Visit four private historic houses and three private gardens in beautiful Brownsburg on a self-guided walking tour of approximately 1/2 mile. The owners will be available at each property to welcome participants and answer questions. The historic houses on the tour cover a period from the 1770s to the 1870s. Gardening talks and composting demonstrations throughout the day.
Glenn Wilson, from Olde Log and Stone, who restored many of the historic homes in Brownsburg, will be available to answer questions. Lunch is available to purchase from LexVegas Bistro with seating inside at Asbury Church. Registration, day-of ticket sales (if still available) and parking at Wade's Mill in Raphine. Tour participants will take a short bus ride from Wade's Mill to Brownsburg, with buses running on a continuous loop. Proceeds from the tour support college scholarships for local students, local fire and rescue teams and charitable actiivities in the community.
International Jazz Bassist Santi Debriano and Quartet, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Rebecca J. Graves Center for the Performing Arts, 1 E. Main St., Luray. Tickets are $20, $10 youth.
Debriano, one of the most celebrated jazz musicians of our time, will perform an electrifying set of his original compositions and jazz classics. He has also released several critically acclaimed albums as a bandleader, including “Ashanti", “Flash of the Spirit", and has performed on dozens of classic Jazz albums as a sideman.
The concert will feature Debriano's talented band of outstanding Jazz musicians, which includes pianist Mamiko Watanabe, Latin drummer Willy Martinez and tenor saxophonist Tommy Morimoto. Together, they promise to deliver an unforgettable evening of jazz music that will leave audiences mesmerized.
Tickets are available for purchase on the Center's website and the Luray Visitor Center.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
VMRC National Juried Art Exhibition Awards Announced, 2 - 4 p.m. Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Park Gables Gallery, 1491 Virginia Ave. Free.
2023 marks our 20th year of presenting the juried art exhibition. This year’s event features the work of 83 artists from across the country. The art categories include drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, digital artworks, three dimensional, fabric, assemblage and other media.
Visitors may also make an appointment for a viewing. For more information call 540-564-3400.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
7th Annual Classic & Antique Car Show, 1:30 - 4 p.m. Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3395 Sunnyside Drive, Rockingham. Free.
For more information, contact Joey Coffman, at 540-568-8411 or jcoffman@sunnyside.cc.
