THURSDAY, JUNE 15
VMRC National Juried Art Exhibition, 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. daily through June 27. Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Park Gables Gallery, 1491 Virginia Ave. Free.
2023 marks our 20th year of presenting the juried art exhibition. This year’s event features the work of 83 artists from across the country. The art categories include drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, digital artworks, three dimensional, fabric, assemblage and other media.
Visitors may also make an appointment for a viewing. For more information call 540-564-3400.
Drive-Thru Food Pantry, 1 – 6 p.m. 11278 Old Valley Pike, Mount Jackson. Operated by Open Doors on the third Thursday of each month.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street.
All area Vietnam veterans are cordially invited by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061 to eat breakfast from 9 – 10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
Horizons Edge United v. Virginia Rush Soccer Club, 6 — 8 p.m. Horizons Edge Sports Campus 325 Cornerstone Lane. Free.
Our Pro23 team, Horizons Edge United, goes head-to-head against Virginia Rush Soccer Club. Off-season developmental league for collegiate players, outdoor balcony viewing area for spectators and food available for purchase onsite.
X2 Comedy Night: A Benefit Show for Sadie Rose Foundation, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Sipe Center, 100 N. Main St., Bridgewater. $40 – 75.
This one has 3 local comics with a headliner based in DC! Chris Womack, the Funny Professor who teaches Kinesiology at JMU hosts and performs stand-up regularly with X2 Comedy. His wife, Comedian Dawn Davis Womack, founded X2 Comedy and hosts the podcast Virginia Is For Laughers, a podcast about all things non-hiking in the Shenandoah Valley. Dawn Mast is a cancer survivor, comedian, writer & speaker for Encouragement Cafe ministries. She and her husband, Mark, have 4 children, 2 dogs and the inability to keep houseplants alive.
Headliner PT Bratton is a pastor-turned-comedian! He is one of the DMV area’s only veteran & African-American comedians who delivers clean comedy through a uniquely lighthearted mixture of perspectives catered to all races. He’s performed on all kinds of stages from the iconic and historic Warner Theatre in Washington D.C. to the White House. His endearing stage presence, quick wit and intelligence on topics of life, love, and family has built a personal fanbase of diverse audiences and has made him a recommended favorite at family-friendly functions and high-profile events alike. He’s shared the stage with some of the best comics in the nation including PJ Walsh (Blue Collar Comedy Tour) and Chinnita Morris AKA Chocolate.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Butterfly Release and Sadie Rose’s Sweet 16 Picnic, 3 — 5 p.m. Beaver Creek Church, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater. Free.
Every year, weather permitting, we gather to release butterflies in memory of our loved ones who are no longer with us. We will release butterflies around 3:30 p.m. with picnic to follow.
The Sadie Rose Foundation will provide the butterflies, hotdogs, birthday cake, drinks and tableware. Please bring a dish or two to share!
This year, we will hold this event at Beaver Creek Church, where Sadie Rose Harlow is laid to rest. June 20 marks the 16th anniversary of Sadie’s sunrise and sunset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.