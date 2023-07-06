FRIDAY, JULY 7
Town Of Shenandoah Cruz In Car Show, 6 — 9 p.m., Moose Bottom, 426 First St. Free admission.
$10 registration. All makes, models and years welcomed. $250 cash prize for best of show, $150 best engine, $100 best paint, top 25 receive a plaque. 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to funding for 2024 Memorial Festival events.
First Fridays Of The Valley, 5 — 7 p.m., multiple locations. Free.
Arts Council of the Valley announces arts experiences at 22 venues during July’s First Fridays of the Valley. A list of venues, online map, and pdf with links to July 7 events are available at valleyarts.org/first-fridays.
‘Sitting With Your Thoughts,’ 6 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St.
Come see an original one-act play by playwright and director Elizabeth Eby, featuring actors Makayla Baker-Paxton, Holly Hanks Wanta, and Andrew Stoltzfus. The play creatively explores mental health and trauma, with all donations benefiting the Community Counseling Center in Harrisonburg. Local jazz musicians kick off the event at 6 p.m.; followed by the 30-minute play and an optional talkback. For more information, visit fb.me/e/14jea2EbS.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Broadway’s Red, White & Brew, 5 — 9 p.m. Heritage Park, 145 Turner Ave., Broadway. $10 admission, kids free.
Join us for the tenth year of beer, wine, cider, food trucks, and more. Spencer Hatcher will be rocking the stage, along with Shane Click.
No advance ticket sales. Children 12 and under free. Be prepared to present proper ID for alcohol sales. Ticket purchase includes festival admission (not food or beverages). Drink tickets are $5 for beer, wine and cider. Cash required for entrance and drink tickets. F&M Bank ATM on site. No outside food or beverages permitted – great selection of food vendors onsite! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax in Heritage Park. Leashed service dogs are permitted; all others are not. Port-a-johns available. Parking available across the park from Turner Ave. Limited handicap parking at event entrance. Attendees are able to drop people off near entrance. Event is rain or shine.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Cruise In At Marceline Vineyards, 1 — 5 p.m. 5887 Cross Keys Rd, Mt Crawford.
Raffle of two corn hole boards, each featuring a United States soldier facing a hanging American flag. Boards were custom made by Brian Lockhart of Port Republic. The set includes matching beanbags. All proceeds from the raffle will go to benefit wounded warriors project. The raffle will be held over two consecutive weekends. Live Music, 2 — 5 p.m. by Jack and Davis Reid.
J&J’s Bar B Que will be serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, ribeye steak sandwiches, and french fries. More info is available on the Marceline Vineyards Facebook page or by calling 540 — 212 — 9798.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Civil War Day Camp, July 10 — 14, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market.
Open to children ages 7 — 12. This program has something for everyone. Each camp day will focus on a different theme. Find out what Civil War life was like for Confederate and Union soldiers, VMI Cadets and civilians on the home front. Play the games they played. Eat the food they ate. Drill like they did.
Daily snack and souvenir will be provided. Registration opens in March. Limited to 30 campers. Sign up for all five days and save $25.
Call 866-515-1864 or visit https://www.vmi.edu/museums-and-archives/virginia-museum-of-the-civil-war/summer-camps/ to register.
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Alcoholics Anonymous Family Group, 7 p.m. Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St. Free.
Hybrid meeting with option of joining in person or electronically from 7 — 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Al-Anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery and lead to serenity. For online meeting information please contact: TuesdaynightAFG777@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
Bridgewater Lawn Party, Wed — Sat. 207 Green St, Bridgewater. Free admission.
All proceeds from the event go to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company. Armband passes for kids rides start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday only. Wednesday: Veterans eat free with I.D.; music by Spencer Hatcher and his band; kids pedal pull at 7 p.m., sign in at 6 p.m. Thursday: lunch and drink stand open during the day, antique tractor pull at 2 p.m.; music by Caleb Bailey and Paines Run. Friday: Firemen’s parade at 7 p.m. and music by Big City Band. Saturday: Antique car show, 9 a.m.; breakfast served at hamburger stand 9 — 11 a.m.; antique car and tractor parade at 6 p.m. and music by Friday Night Special.
Cake donations needed. Free shuttle from Turner Ashby High School parking lot from 6 to 11 p.m. all nights. No pets, service animals only. Follow Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook or call 540 — 828 — 3121 for more.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street.
All area Vietnam veterans are cordially invited by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061 to eat breakfast from 9 – 10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
Harmony Harvest Farm Flower Fair, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. 201 Little Run Road, Weyers Cave. Admission is $5 for anyone 12+
July is American Grown Flowers Month, and every year, we have our Annual Flower Fair to celebrate. Join us at the farm for live music, food trucks, kid’s crafts, games, and of course, flowers!
Admission includes a farm tour. Live music from 12 — 2 p.m. by Bryan Elijah Smith. Food available for purchase from The Cheesesteak Scenarios and Bob’s Barbeque. Wine by the glass or bottle from Bluestone Vineyard available for purchase. And kettle corn will be back for purchase.
Free kids activities include face painting and temporary tattoos, yard games, sprinkler play, and everyone’s favorite, painting with flowers.
Paid kid’s activities are in the works but will include a Kid’s Street dedicated to ticketed crafts. Individual tickets or all access passes will be available.
Cave Comedy Fest, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Melrose Civil War Caverns, 6639 N. Valley Pike. Ticket prices range $10 — 65.
It’s a fun fest with X2 Comedy shows inside the cave, Melrose Civil War Caverns tours, Beards & Broads Axe Throwing outside on festival grounds with food, wine, beer, gem mining, Gelly Ball and other activities! 10% of the proceeds benefit Living Waters Freedom Initiative, a non-profit for Vets Helping Vets.
Six X2 Comedy show times available inside the cave during the Fest! Limited seating per show though so don’t miss out on the most unique comedy experience around right here in our town! Cave Tours featuring actual signatures carved on the cave walls from the Union & Confederate soldiers that used the cave offered in between comedy show times. Two different kinds of Cave Comedy Show to choose from.
Tickets available at the link https://www.melrosecaverns.com/comedy.
