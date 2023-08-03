FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Shenandoah National Park Fee Free Day, 3655 U.S. Highway 211 East, Luray.
To celebrate the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act entrance fees are waived on Aug. 4 only.
First Fridays Of The Valley, 5 — 7 p.m., multiple locations. Free.
Arts Council of the Valley announces arts experiences at venues during August First Fridays of the Valley. A list of venues, online map, and pdf with links to events are available at valleyarts.org/first-fridays.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
Festival Hispano, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Ralph Sampson Park, 431 E. Washington St.
Prepárense para ser deslumbrado con impresionantes actuaciones que muestran las ricas tradiciones y cultura de la comunidad Hispana. Desde bailes coloridos y folclóricos hasta cautivadoras actuaciones en vivo. ¡Hay algo para todos!
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
The Bergton Fair, Food opens 5 p.m. rides open 6 p.m. 18142 Crab Run Road, Bergton. $2 admission. Cash only.
Ride all night with a $20 arm band. Entertainment begins between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Fair continues through Saturday.
Alcoholics Anonymous Family Group, 7 p.m. Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, 281 E. Market St. Free.
Hybrid meeting with option of joining in person or electronically from 7 — 8 p.m. Tuesdays. For online meeting information please contact: TuesdaynightAFG777@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
Levitt AMP Harrisonburg Music Series, 6 – 8 p.m., Turner Pavilion, 228 S. Liberty St. Free.
Cinémathèque is a surf rock, exotica dance band that comes to life with unique world rhythms and familiar themes on guitar, keys, bass, drums, horns, and aux percussion.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
"Tiny Beautiful Things" at Court Square Theater, 7:30 p.m. 41-F Court Square. $13 in advance, $15 at door.
Tickets are now on sale for "Tiny Beautiful Things," a Friendly City Players production. Performances are Thursday - Saturday, Aug. 10 - 12 and 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m.; with matinee showings on Sundays, Aug 13 and 20 at 3 p.m.
Directed by Sarah Levine McClelland, "Tiny Beautiful Things" is based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. The play contains adult themes and language.
"Sing Me High" Music Festival, 4 – 9 p.m. Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center, 1921 Heritage Center Way. $12 - 45. Kids are free.
Aug. 11 and 12. Songwriter contest. All proceeds to Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
18th Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl, 7 a.m. I-81 in the Shenandoah Valley, VA - Exits 264 through 307.
The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however the official crawl is from New Market to Stephens City. You may start at any point.
The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a partnership of the Towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mt Jackson and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.