THURSDAY, AUG. 10
The Bergton Fair, Food opens 5 p.m. rides open 6 p.m. 18142 Crab Run Road, Bergton. $2 admission. Cash only.
Ride all night with a $20 arm band. Entertainment begins between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Fair continues through Saturday.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
"Tiny Beautiful Things" at Court Square Theater, 7:30 p.m. 41-F Court Square. $13 in advance, $15 at door.
Tickets are now on sale for "Tiny Beautiful Things," a Friendly City Players production. Performances are Thursday - Saturday, Aug. 10 - 12 and 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m.; with matinee showings on Sundays, Aug 13 and 20 at 3 p.m.
Directed by Sarah Levine McClelland, "Tiny Beautiful Things" is based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. The play contains adult themes and language.
"Sing Me High" Music Festival, 4 – 9 p.m. Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center, 1921 Heritage Center Way. $12 - 45. Kids are free.
Aug. 11 and 12. Songwriter contest. All proceeds to Brethren & Mennonite Heritage Center.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
18th Annual Route 11 Yard Crawl, 7 a.m. I-81 in the Shenandoah Valley, VA - Exits 264 through 307. Free.
The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however the official crawl is from New Market to Stephens City. You may start at any point.
The Route 11 Yard Crawl is a partnership of the Towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mt Jackson and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.
Harrisonburg Youth TryAthlon, $40. 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Westover Park,
This event is geared toward being an introduction to triathlons in hopes that youth continue to participate in these activities. The focus of this event is completion over competition. All finishers receive a finisher medal. This event is open to ages 5 - 17.
Deadline to register is August 4, 2023 or when 100 participants has been reached.
For additional information on this event contact Matt Little at 540-433-2474 or Matthew.Little@harrisonburgva.gov.
United Way Tools For School, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Valley Mall, 1925 E. Market St. Free.
Come for a back-to-school resource fair and school supplies. Visit our website for information on how to volunteer! https://uwhr.org/toolsforschool.
Kids Activity Showcase, 2 – 4 p.m. 7021 Arch Drive, Mount Crawford. Free.
Many local businesses in our area are coming together in one location to showcase the amazing activities they offer children in our community!
Kids of all ages are welcome! Each vendor provides resources for different age groups, from toddler to teens!
This fun event includes: face painting, jewelry making, hands on activities, snow cones and cotton candy to enjoy! Plenty of parking and fun for the whole family!
Snapology of Harrisonburg, Netta Day Camp, JB Farms, LLC, Explore More Discovery Museum, Hat Trick Training LLC, Simple Hill Farm, Practical Prep Tutors LLC, River Mountain Farm and Life Center, Valley Creative Reuse, Let’s Bouncz Inflatables LLC.
MONDAY, AUG. 14
Rockingham County Fair, Adults $8 at gate, $5 in advance. Monday – Saturday.
Virginia’s largest County Fair and is recognized as one of the leading agricultural fairs. The International Association of Fairs and Expositions has awarded the Fair 1st place for approximately 20 years with the “Overall Program” for Competitive Agricultural Exhibitors.
Please visit our website for ticket pricing. For a full list of events taking place during the fair, please visit website's Events Page.
Auditions For Chordially Yours Christmas Concert Choir, 6 - 9 p.m. Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Road Broadway.
We are currently seeking singers for all voice parts of SATB music. We ask that potential new singers contact us in advance. Please email smithsz@jmu.edu or call 540-560-4430 with the following information:
– Your voice part (soprano, alto, tenor or bass)
– Music background (lessons in voice or other instruments)
– Choral-singing experience: If any, how many years? What types of music? Where? Are you currently singing with another chorus?
Based on the information, we may schedule you for a pre-rehearsal appointment with the artistic director, where you will complete a one-on-one voice placement exercise.
For more information, Call 540-560-4430 or email smithsz@jmu.edu.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street.
All area Vietnam veterans are cordially invited by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061 to eat breakfast from 9 – 10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
Harrisonburg Songtuary: Friendly City Song Circle, 2 p.m. Edith J. Carrier Arboretum Pavilion, 780 University Blvd.
Harrisonburg Songtuary is a community song circle that seeks to propagate co-enchanting cohorts of contemplayful singers. Made possible by the Arts Council of the Valley and the Office of Creative Propulsion.
“If you can talk, you can sing.”
At www.songtuary.org/events, you may find more details and RSVP for the upcoming gatherings; receive email updates, add to your calendar, or share on social media. We appreciate when you let us know you’re coming, and we hope the web RSVP is convenient for you as well!
Open to all! Please contact OCP@jmu.edu with questions, accommodations, and access needs.
Visitor parking is available in the JMU R-5 lot on University Boulevard, in the Frances Plecker Educational Center lot, and in the Family Garden/Pavilion lot. Parking is not available along University Boulevard unless special event signs are posted.
Dayton Summer Concert Series: The ROADDUCKS, gates 6 p.m., music 7 – 9 p.m. Dove Park Pavilion, 360 College St.
All summer concerts are on the third Saturday of the month, from May through September. Grab a cooler and a couple lawn chairs! Concerts are picnic style and BYOB alcoholic beverages are allowed with I.D. required. Admission is free, and the event is pet friendly!
