THURSDAY, AUG. 17
Rockingham County Fair, Adults $8 at gate, or online through Saturday.
Virginia’s largest County Fair and is recognized as one of the leading agricultural fairs. The International Association of Fairs and Expositions has awarded the Fair 1st place for approximately 20 years with the “Overall Program” for Competitive Agricultural Exhibitors.
Please visit our website for ticket pricing. For a full list of events taking place during the fair, please visit website's Events Page.
"Tiny Beautiful Things" at Court Square Theater, 7:30 p.m. 41-F Court Square. $13 in advance, $15 at door.
Tickets are now on sale for "Tiny Beautiful Things," a Friendly City Players production. Performances are Thursday - Saturday, Aug. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m.; with matinee showings on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.
Directed by Sarah Levine McClelland, "Tiny Beautiful Things" is based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. The play contains adult themes and language.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street.
All area Vietnam veterans are cordially invited by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061 to eat breakfast from 9 – 10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
Harrisonburg Songtuary: Friendly City Song Circle, 2 p.m. Edith J. Carrier Arboretum Pavilion, 780 University Blvd.
Harrisonburg Songtuary is a community song circle that seeks to propagate co-enchanting cohorts of contemplayful singers. Made possible by the Arts Council of the Valley and the Office of Creative Propulsion.
“If you can talk, you can sing.”
At www.songtuary.org/events, you may find more details and RSVP for the upcoming gatherings; receive email updates, add to your calendar, or share on social media. We appreciate when you let us know you’re coming, and we hope the web RSVP is convenient for you as well!
Open to all! Please contact OCP@jmu.edu with questions, accommodations, and access needs.
Dayton Summer Concert Series: The ROADDUCKS, gates 6 p.m., music 7 – 9 p.m. Dove Park Pavilion, 360 College St.
All summer concerts are on the third Saturday of the month, from May through September. Grab a cooler and a couple lawn chairs! Concerts are picnic style and BYOB alcoholic beverages are allowed with I.D. required. Admission is free, and the event is pet friendly!
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Good Heart Art: Accepting the Ebb and Flow of Life, 2 – 3:30 p.m., Valley Program For Aging Services, 985 S. High St. Free.
Facilitated by Kathy Guisewite, VPAS Caregiver Outreach Coordinator, each Good Heart Art session will offer participants life encouragements, guided art projects, and the chance to connect with other ‘creatives’. Artistic expression is a wonderful resource to keep our minds sharp, our spirits up, and new friendships growing! Supply lists will be offered in advance of each session so participants may gather what is needed in advance. Participants may register for all sessions or specific ones that are of particular interest.This self-care program is open to anyone 60 years old and older who believes creating arts and crafts is uplifting and fun! This is a no-pressure, come-as-you-are, art venture! All skill levels welcomed!
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Wes Iseli's Magic Show, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Court Square Theater, 41-F Court Square. $15 – 20.
Loaded with audience participation, comedy routines, and animal effects, these shows also include several Vegas-style Illusions and will give you something to talk about for years to come!
Wes Iseli keeps himself in the public eye by performing such effects such as accurately predicting the headline of a national newspaper one month in advance or by his amazing escape effects. As in the case of letting the audience tie him up completely with 100 feet of rope during his live show.
