THURSDAY, AUG. 31
"Can't Feel At Home," 7:30 p.m., Court Square Theater, 41 – F Court Square. $25 – 30.
Don't miss this Smash Hit Play's Third Production at Court Square Theater!
"Can't Feel at Home" tells the story of families displaced from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1930s to allow for the construction of Shenandoah National Park and the Skyline Drive.
Shows are Friday – Saturday, and Sept. 7 – 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday and Sept. 9 and 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
First Fridays Of The Valley, 5 – 7 p.m., multiple locations. Free.
Harrisonburg’s Smith House Galleries will host a new exhibition starting Friday.
"Figure & Abstract Paintings," will be displayed through Sept. 29. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. Visitors will have a chance to meet the artist during receptions on First Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Second Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
James Madison University emeritus and U.S. Army veteran Jerry Coulter, will feature paintings, drawings, and mixed media, according to a press release.
The exhibition can also be viewed online at https://www.valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. For more information, visit https://www.valleyarts.org/.
OASIS will host its “Artists for Ukraine” fundraiser on Sept. 1 for “First Friday.” From 5 to 7 p.m. the studio will have donated artwork for sale. The fundraiser will utilize a “free will offering” model, with donated works unpriced. Instead, visitors will pay whatever they like for the works. All proceeds will benefit those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The event will be organized by Bob Bersson, an OASIS member and former James Madison University professor.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society’s 37th Annual Members’ Show, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. VMRC Park Gables Gallery, 1491 Virginia Ave. Free.
VMRC is pleased to host the Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society’s 37th Annual Members’ Show. Come enjoy the vibrant nature of watercolor paintings at this annual juried art exhibit. Michael Hough, associate professor of art at Bridgewater College, will judge this year’s event. The exhibit runs from Sept. 3 – Nov. 3.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
The 41st Annual Shenandoah Valley Century, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Oakdale Park, 134 Mt. Crawford Ave., Bridgewater. http://svbcoalition.org/ride/shenandoah-valley-century/
The 41st Annual Shenandoah Valley Century will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater. The Century serves as a fundraiser for the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and supports our work to build better communities in the Valley. Participants will receive cues sheets; rest stops complete with food, drink, and smiling volunteers. All turns on the course will be marked; bicycle maintenance will be available at the start & rest stop. We will have a “SAG” car following the course if you need extra help.
Options: 5 Mile — Family Ride with Ice Cream to Follow, 25 Mile, 50 Mile, 100 Mile. A complimentary post-ride lunch will be provided for registered riders, with various sandwiches from Lola’s Deli. Also, Branch’s Ice Cream will be onsite.
