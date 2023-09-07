THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
”Can’t Feel at Home,” 7:30 p.m., Court Square Theater, 41 – F Court Square. $25 – 30.
Don’t miss this Smash Hit Play’s Third Production at Court Square Theater!
“Can’t Feel at Home” tells the story of families displaced from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1930’s to allow for the construction of Shenandoah National Park and the Skyline Drive.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
The 41st Annual Shenandoah Valley Century, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. $25 or $45.
The 41st Annual Shenandoah Valley Century will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater, Virginia. You can always plan on great people, beautiful rides, weather, and good food! The Century serves as a fundraiser for the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and supports our work to build better communities in the Valley. Participants will receive cues sheets; rest stops complete with food, drink, and smiling volunteers. All turns on the course will be marked; bicycle maintenance will be available at the start & rest stop. We will have a “SAG” car following the course if you need extra help.
Options: 5 Mile – Family Ride with Ice Cream to Follow, 25 Mile, 50 Mile, 100 Mile. A complimentary post-ride lunch will be provided for registered riders, with various sandwiches from Lola’s Deli. Also, Branch’s Ice Cream will be onsite.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12
Harrisonburg Hiking Adventures — Tuesday Morning Hike — Trimble Mountain Loop, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Turnoff Across from the Trailhead, Free.
The Trimble Mountain loop is an easy to moderate loop situated just opposite the Todd Lake Recreation Area on FDR95. At the end of the circuit, there’s an optional short climb up to the Todd Lake dam embankment offering a beautiful lunch spot and view of the lake.
If planning attend, please follow the link to our Meetup group and RSVP.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Theater Camp, all day, Court Square Theater, $8.50-$9.50.
SHOWTIMES
Thurs (9/14) 7:00
Fri (9/15) 2:00
Sat (9/16) 2:30
Sun (9/17) 4:30
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane — lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to stage a masterpiece, and keep their beloved summer camp afloat.
The film deftly captures the high emotional stakes of being a theater kid, whether you’re still a child or a full-grown adult.
- Brianna Wellen, Chicago Reader
Rating: PG-13
Run Time: 1 Hour 32 minutes
Pints for a Cause, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Hawksbill Brewery, Free.
Page County Ruritan hosting PINTS FOR A CAUSE to benefit American Legion in Luray. At Hawksbill Brewery on Thursday September 14 from 4pm — 8pm. $1 for every pint sold will go to the American Legion for needed improvements at their building.
There will be food available with El Amigo as well as raffles and 50/50 drawing. Come fellowship — drink a beer, eat a burrito and contribute to our Veteran project.
Rocktown Authors Guild Monthly Meeting, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., James Blakey, Free.
The Rocktown Writers Guild will hold their September meeting on Thursday the 14th @ 6:30pm in the Main Meeting Room of the Massanutten Regional Library.
Featured Speakers Allison Garcia and Josette Keelor will discuss National Novel Writing Month.
New, aspiring, and established writers are always welcome.
Elder Exchange: A Mennonite Attorney’s Journey Toward Justice, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Detwiler Auditorium, Free.
J. Daryl Byler, a Washington D.C. attorney, will share about his legal career journey during this Elder Exchange talk. J. Daryl works at the DC Bar Foundation, which supports free legal services to District residents with low incomes. Previously, he served as Executive Director of the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding and Director of MCC’s Washington office. He and his spouse Cindy spend as much time as possible with their five grandchildren.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Good Shot Judy, all day, Court Square Theater, $35-45.
Think Las Vegas in its prime… glitz, glamor… Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong… meets HIGH OCTANE rock n ’roll… Elvis, Brian Setzer, and yes… Queen.
Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering top-notch Vocals and recreating a classic, high energy nightclub entertainment feel. Tap your toes to tunes from an era that was not only filled with great singers, performers, and great songs, but whose legacy has become synonymous with what classic American music really is.
Sound. Energy. Swagger. All these arrive onstage when Good Shot Judy shows up. Grounded in the swinging cadence of the big band era, Good Shot Judy boldly ventures wherever whimsy leads them. The big amp jazz band brings melodic muscle to every show, fueled by revelers young and old who eagerly follow them on an exhilarating ride through this golden age of music.
The music itself is only part of the band’s allure; there’s something electric in the execution, and it’s that vigor that carries the day as much as the pull of recognition.
Call up your crew, get Gatsby’d up, and join us for a swingin’ party!
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Page County Ruritan Mental Health Walk, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bulldog Field, Free.
Page County Ruritan 2nd Annual Walk for Mental Health.
Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Wood Grill Buffet.
All area Vietnam veterans are cordially invited by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061 to eat breakfast from 9-10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
Food Truck Fest 2023, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
