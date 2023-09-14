THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
FILM: "Theater Camp," multiple showtimes. Court Square Theater, 41-F Court Square. $8.50 – 9.50.
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the new original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane — lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to stage a masterpiece, and keep their beloved summer camp afloat.
The film deftly captures the high emotional stakes of being a theater kid, whether you’re still a child or a full-grown adult.
- Brianna Wellen, Chicago Reader
Rating: PG - 13
Run Time: 1 Hour 32 minutes
SHOWTIMES
Thurs (9/14) 7:00
Fri (9/15) 2:00
Sat (9/16) 2:30
Sun (9/17) 4:30
FILM: "The Miracle Club," multiple showtimes. Court Square Theater, 41 – F Court Square. $8.50 – 9.50.
Set in 1967, THE MIRACLE CLUB is a heartwarming film that follows the story of three generations of close friends, Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O'Casey) of Ballygar, a hard-knocks community in Dublin, who have one tantalizing dream: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year. When the chance to win presents itself, the women seize it. However, just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Laura Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her mother's funeral, dampening their good mood and well-laid plans. The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie, a skeptical traveler, joining in place of her mother. The glamor and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only distancing traits: Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Their shared traumas can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship.
The Miracle Club is a modest, moving affair about recriminations and forgiveness. What makes it notable is the chance to watch Linney, Smith and Bates interact in this not-so-subtle but nonetheless touching tale about everyday miracles.
- Loren King, Newport This Week
Rating: PG-13
Run Time: 1 Hour 30 minutes
TALK SERIES: Elder Exchange: A Mennonite Attorney’s Journey Toward Justice, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Detwiler Auditorium, VMRC, 1501 Virginia Ave. Free.
J. Daryl Byler, a Washington D.C. attorney, will share about his legal career journey during this Elder Exchange talk. J. Daryl works at the DC Bar Foundation, which supports free legal services to District residents with low incomes. Previously, he served as Executive Director of the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding and Director of MCC’s Washington office. He and his spouse Cindy spend as much time as possible with their five grandchildren.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Good Shot Judy, all day, Court Square Theater, 41 – F Court Square. $35 – 45.
Think Las Vegas in its prime… glitz, glamor… Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong… meets HIGH OCTANE rock n ’roll… Elvis, Brian Setzer, and yes… Queen.
Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering top-notch Vocals and recreating a classic, high energy nightclub entertainment feel. Tap your toes to tunes from an era that was not only filled with great singers, performers, and great songs, but whose legacy has become synonymous with what classic American music really is.
Sound. Energy. Swagger. All these arrive onstage when Good Shot Judy shows up. Grounded in the swinging cadence of the big band era, Good Shot Judy boldly ventures wherever whimsy leads them. The big amp jazz band brings melodic muscle to every show, fueled by revelers young and old who eagerly follow them on an exhilarating ride through this golden age of music.
The music itself is only part of the band’s allure; there’s something electric in the execution, and it’s that vigor that carries the day as much as the pull of recognition.
Call up your crew, get Gatsby’d up, and join us for a swingin’ party!
Shenandoah Valley Lyceum: Going Viral, 7 – 9 p.m., Detwiler Auditorium, VMRC, 1501 Virginia Ave. $8 – 10.
The 20th season of the Shenandoah Valley Lyceum kicks off with its first event Going Viral: How Pandemics Have Shaped Global History. This talk is led by Mary S. Sprunger, professor of history & program director for Eastern Mennonite University. In her lecture, Dr. Sprunger will analyze several examples of major pandemics worldwide, including the bubonic plague, and compare them to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more and learn about the rest of this season’s lineup.
Season tickets: $25 for all four events
Lifetime pass: $100
The Shenandoah Valley Lyceum is partly funded by the VMRC Shenandoah Valley Lyceum Endowment.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Food Truck Fest 2023, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 4808 S. Valley Pike.
Eight hours of local food, adult beverages, music, and vendors! Enjoy family fun, including bouncy houses, and more! Food Truck Fest is Open Doors' single largest fundraiser. % of ticket cost furthers Open Doors' mission, unlocks access to local music and family fun, and allows you the opportunity to support local food trucks and vendors! Presale begins July 1 and ends August 31, 2023. Learn more now at valleyopendoors.org/foodtruckfest.
Cat Video Fest! 4:30 p.m. Court Square Theater, 41 – F Court Square. $13.
Oscilloscope Laboratories presents CatVideoFest 2023, a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.
Each year, across the country, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from every show goes directly to local cats in need.
Dayton Summer Concert Series: Big City Band, 7 – 9 p.m., Dove Park Pavilion, 360 College Street, Dayton. Free.
The Dayton Summer Concert Series ends on Sept. 16 with Big City Band! Gates open at 6 p.m., music is from 7 to 9 p.m.
Join us for summer concerts at the Dove Park Pavilion! All summer concerts are on the third Saturday of the month, from May through September. Grab a cooler and a couple lawn chairs! Concerts are picnic style and BYOB alcoholic beverages are allowed. (I.D. required) Admission is free, and the event is pet friendly!
X2 Comedy Night! 7 – 8:30 p.m., Beards & Broads Restaurant & Entertainment, $20 – 25. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/x2-comedy-night-tickets-691148442597
Love to laugh and make a difference? Join X2 Comedy for a date night or fun night out with friends for AXEcellent stand up comedy at Beards and Broads Restaurant & Entertainment at 175 N Central St in Broadway! Plus, your ticket includes a free drink!
X2 Comedy delivers hilarious clean-ish comedy shows featuring local, regional, and national touring comedians. When you buy a ticket, know you are a part of something bigger by supporting local talent and bringing more comedy to the Valley! This show features local comedians Chris Womack, Dawn Davis Womack, Margie Clement & Jay Zehr, plus Heather Joyce from Fredericksburg, VA; Glenn Lawrence from Woodbridge and Headliner Coach Tom Holaday based in Hudgins, VA.
Questions? Contact Dawn at bookx2comedy@gmail.com or 540-560-3356.
A NIGHT OF ILLUSION: PRIDE AFTER PARTY, 8:30 – 10 p.m., Court Square Theater, 41 – F Court Square. $20 – 25. https://courtsquaretheater.org/event/night-of-illusion-pride-after-party/
The Shenandoah Valley Pride Festivities continue with Big Daddy (aka J.P. Gulla) and Special Guest Hostess, Bellamy C Starr, for A Night of Illusion: Pride After Party.
With performances by Dezi Bennet, Makayla Monroe, Mrs Char Cooterie, B Miller, Dasani Starr and Climaxx.
The Evening will Include a Special Benefit Number for Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
Merienda, a SLI celebration, 4 – 8 p.m., On Sunny Slope Farm. http://vasli.org/merienda.
“Merienda, a SLI celebration” will feature diverse, locally sourced meriendas, beverages, and live music with dancing. Tickets coming summer 2023!
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
Salvation Army Spaghetti Dinner, 5 – 8 p.m. 185 Ashby Ave. $5.
Join us for a spaghetti dinner to benefit the men's camp at Camp Rappahannock.
Dinner includes a healthy portion of spaghetti, green beans and a drink.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Hispanic Film Festival, Multiple showtimes. Court Square Theater, 41 – F Court Square. $8.50 – 9.50. https://courtsquaretheater.org/hispanic-film-festival/
Court Square Theater’s annual celebration of Spanish-language films in cooperation with
JMU Latin American, Latinx, and Caribbean Studies and The JMU College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Carmen
SHOWTIMES:
-Fri (9/22) 4:00
-Sat (9/23) 7:00
-Sun (9/24) 5:00
RunTime: 1 Hour 56 minutes
Rating: R
Spanish and English
Trailer: https://youtu.be/vGruL2Gj-mg
¡Hola Cine!
SHOWTIMES:
-Sat (9/23) 3:00
-Sun (9/24) 3:00
Run Time: 1 Hour 6 minutes
Spanish with English Subtitles
About: https://nyicff.org/programs/hola-cine/
Blanquita
SHOWTIMES:
-Wed (9/20) 4:00 + 7:00
-Fri (9/22) 7:00
Run Time: 1 Hour 37 minutes
Not Rated
Spanish with English Subtitles
Trailer: https://youtu.be/lSL7kNSd
Chile '76
SHOWTIMES:
-Thurs (9/21) 7:00
-Sun (9/24) 7:30
Run Time: 1 Hour 35 minutes
Not Rated
Spanish with English Subtitles
Trailer: https://youtu.be/67L2L6XVadk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.