FRIDAY, MARCH 3artVISION Exhibition by RCPS Students Opens, 5-7 p.m. Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main Street. Free.
Arts Council of the Valley announces the seventh annual RCPS Youth Art Month Show. Rreception during First Fridays of the Valley, 5-7 p.m. Show open through March 31, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virtual albums available in early March at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. Becky Ford, RCPS supervisor of fine arts, coordinated the show by 100 K-12 students.
Virginia Repertory Theatre Presents ‘I Have A Dream’, 7 p.m. Sipe Center, 100 N. Main St., Bridgewater. $25/adult, $5/child.
This compelling dramatization of the life and times of one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the “American Century” and the Civil Rights Movement will inspire your students as they experience Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s struggle and his dream of lifting “our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.”
This show is designed to be accessible to young people in 3rd grade and up. There will be a short Q & A session after the performance for audience members who wish to participate.
Tickets are available for purchase online, over the phone, or in person at the Sipe Center Box Office. The Box Office is open for in-person sales Thursday through Sunday, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. or by calling (540) 908-4208.
THURSDAY, MARCH 9Seraph Brass At Bridgewater College, 7-8 p.m., Concert Hall, Carter Center, 400 E College St., Bridgewater. Free.
Seraph Brass was founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden with the mission of elevating and showcasing the excellence of female brass players and highlighting musicians from marginalized groups both in personnel and in programming.
Winners of the American Prize in Chamber Music, the group has been praised for their “beautiful sounds” (American Record Guide), “fine playing” (Gramophone) and “staggeringly high caliber of performance” (Textura). Now in its ninth touring season, Seraph primarily performs as a quintet with a dynamic roster drawing from America’s top brass musicians. The group is currently in residency at the Walton Art Center’s Artosphere Festival alongside the Dover Quartet. Seraph Brass is a Yamaha Performing Group and performs exclusively on Yamaha instruments.
The lyceum concert series at Bridgewater College is free and open to the public.
To submit an event to the free community calendar, visit dnronline.com/lifestyle_and_entertainment/see_and_do and click, "submit an event," or email skyline@dnronline.com.
