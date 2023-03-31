FRIDAY,
MARCH 31
The Foreigner by Larry Shue, 7:30 p.m., Court Square Theater, 41-F Court Square, $13 – 17.
Valley Playhouse presents this hilarious farce by Larry Shue is set at a fishing lodge in rural Georgia. 7:30 p.m. shows March 31 and April 1. 3 p.m. shows March 26 and April 2.
Bridgewater College Choir in Concert, 7 — 8 p.m. Dayton Church of the Brethren, 202 Main Street, Dayton. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1The Salvation Army Easter Egg Hunt, 12 — 2 p.m. The Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Ave. Free.
Join us for an Easter Egg Hunt! We’ll have food, games and cookie decorating! Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny! For children ages 1-10. Please bring your own Easter basket.
Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling, 5 — 10 p.m., East Rockingham High School, 250 Eagle Rock Road, Elkton. $15-30.
Old-school professional wrestling comes to the Valley! The good ol’ days of Mid-Atlantic wrestling have returned with a night of hard-hitting, family-friendly wrestling action! See C.W. Anderson and Preston Quinn do battle with the anti-patriotic tandem of the Geordie Bulldogs! Six big matches with stars such as Doug Delicious, Anthony Athens, Ivan Ali, the Tarr Dynasty and more!
Proceeds to The Rec, of Luray and the Elkton Blue Sox Rockingham County Baseball League team. Special 5 p.m. bell time to get you home in time for #Wrestlemania!
MONDAY,
APRIL 3Grade 6-12 Visit, 8:15 a.m. — 12 p.m. Eastern Mennonite School, 801 Parkwood Drive. Free.
Final Family Visit Day at EMS for students entering grades 6-12 in fall of 2023! Student visitors will shadow a current student till noon for classes, chapel and lunch. Parents will tour and learn about financial aid, curriculum, and school culture, wrapping up by 9:45 a.m.
Contact Marsha Thomas, admissions counselor, to register or with questions, admissions@easternmennonite.org; 540-236-6021.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7The Collins Center Chocolate Walk, 4 — 7:30 p.m.,Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty Street. $25.
Participation in this event directly supports Collins Center’s mission to promote healing to all affected by sexual harm in our community.
Visit participating businesses and organizations and collect chocolatey goodness crafted with love and donated by local chocolatiers. Each site will offer a different type of chocolatey goodness for you to try as you enjoy a stroll around downtown. Chocolates, gelato, and truffles... oh my!
Chocolate Walk boxes with maps to select locations are required and available at check-in at the Turner Pavilion & Park home to the Harrisonburg Farmers Market between 4 and 7 p.m.
To avoid processing fees, please call our office at 540-432-6430 to coordinate a time to purchase your tickets in person with a check or cash. Additional questions can be directed to Katie Shiflett: kshiflett@thecollinscenter.org or by calling 540-432-6430.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8Town of Dayton Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Sunset Park, 145 Sunset Drive, Dayton.
There will be three age groups: four years and under, five to seven years old, and eight to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny will also be making a special appearance!
To submit an event to the free community calendar, visit dnronline.com/lifestyle_and_entertainment/see_and_do and click, “submit an event,” or email skyline@dnronline.com. Events in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are shown in print.
