FRIDAY, MAY 5
Waynesboro Players Presents 'Working: The Musical', Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Blue Ridge Community College Fine Arts Center; Black Box Theater. 1 College Lane, Weyers Cave. $18.
‘Working: A Musical’ 2012 Revised Version by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) and Nina Faso is a Tony award-nominated musical production. Based on true stories gathered in the book by Studs Turkel, who was inspired by Walt Whitman’s poem, ‘I Hear America Singing’. Songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), as well as songs by James Taylor, Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Miki Grant, and more. ‘Working’ concerns the hopes, dreams, joys, and concerns of the average working Americans responsible for the fabric of our nation yet are often forgotten or dismissed. In the course of one twenty-four hour workday, the audience meets and hears stories of various workers including the schoolteacher, the Elder Care Worker and Nanny, the waitress, the mill worker, the mason, the trucker, the fireman and the housewife, plus many more. Enlightening, funny, endearing, melancholy, exciting, and beautiful, this show has all the feels with powerful messages of the importance of actively listening to the true stories of those who work daily to build our society and economy.
For more information on these productions or to order tickets visit our website: www.waynesboroplayers.org.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Pleasant View's 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lakeview Golf Club. $115/player and $440/team.
For 52 years, Pleasant View has been providing home and community-based services for individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community. You can support these services and activities and make it possible for individuals with disabilities to live-in and enrich their communities by joining us at Pleasant View's 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament.
The tournament will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at Lakeview Golf Course, 4101 Shen Lake Drive, Harrisonburg.
Tournament Format: Captain's Choice
Registration: begins at 8:00 AM, with a shotgun start at 9:10 AM
To Register using PayPal: go to our events page and scroll to our Golf Event. Use drop-down menu and "Add to Cart" buttons below for the convenience of paying online. The 2.2%+.30 processing fee has been added to each item. Please register before April 28, 2023 to aid with planning.
To register or sponsor with no credit card processing fee: please mail check to Pleasant View, Inc. Attention: Pam Miller, PO Box 426, Broadway, Va. 22815. For your convenience, you can include payments for Powerballs and Mulligans with your registration.
