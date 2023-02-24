SATURDAY, FEB. 25Staunton Winter Wine Festival, 12-5 p.m., Hotel 24 South, 24 S. Market St., Staunton, $40-45.
Features a select group of Virginia wine and cider producers from both sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Ticket includes tastings, souvenir glass, and snack bag. Additional food available for purchase. Non-drinkers not required to purchase a ticket. Snow or shine, tickets non-refundable. Proceeds help Historic Staunton Foundation.
X2 Comedy Season Kicks Off At Court Square Theater, doors 7 show 7:30 p.m., 41-F Court Square, $20-25.
The X2 Comedy Series returns with another season of high quality clean-ish comedy shows featuring hilarious local, regional and national touring comedians. Season tickets available. Tickets available online atcourtsquaretheater.org. For group discounts, call 540-433-9189. February’s lineup includes Adam Bush, Noah Miller, Joey I.L.O., Chris Womack, and Dawn Davis Womack.
FRIDAY, MARCH 3artVISION Exhibition by RCPS Students Opens, 5-7 p.m. Smith House Galleries, 311 S. Main Street. Free.
Arts Council of the Valley announces the seventh annual RCPS Youth Art Month Show. Rreception during First Fridays of the Valley, 5-7 p.m. Show open through March 31, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virtual albums available in early March at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition. Becky Ford, RCPS supervisor of fine arts, coordinated the show by 100 K-12 students.
To submit an event to the free community calendar, visit dnronline.com/lifestyle_and_entertainment/see_and_do and click, “submit an event,” or email skyline@dnronline.com.
