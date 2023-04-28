FRIDAY, April 28
Vintage, Antique Collectibles Market, Historic American Legion Horseshow Park, 325 American Legion Drive, Timberville. on Fri. April 28 , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat. April 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will showcase collectibles forty years or older. Spaces available to dealers include: 10’ by 20’ indoor/outdoor space pre-pay for two days $50 by April 7, 2023 (after April 7 pay $60); 20’ by 20’ outdoor space pre.-pay for two days $60 by April 7, 2023 (after April 7 pay $70). If you are interested in reserving a space or need more information, contact Jay Fulk, event coordinator, at 540-405-1746 or by email at junkman41@mail.com.
SATURDAY, April 29
Meet The Fleet, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Valley Mall, 1925 E. Market St., Free.
Northwestern Mutual presents Meet the Fleet! Come for a family-friendly event, explore vehicles, and connect with local first responders, businesses and government agencies. Enter to win raffle prizes!
Dolls and their Houses, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Harrison, 335 Main Street, Dayton. $10 per adult, children under 12 free; Tickets at the door.
View the collections of antique dolls in period fashion. Scheduled speakers will discuss dolls and dollhouses. Check speaker schedule at fortharrisonva.org and on Facebook, starting April 15. Visit a collection of dollhouses from different eras. Refreshments served. Bring your favorite doll to show and share with us!
X2 Comedy's 5 Year Anniversary Show, 7 - 9 p.m. Restless Moons. Tickets $15 - 60.
$15 Single Ticket; $25 Couple Ticket or $60 Picnic Table Ticket (tables seat 4-6 comfortably). The show will be on the outdoor patio stage or indoors if rain happens.
To learn more about X2 Comedy visit x2comedy.com Questions? Contact Dawn at bookx2comedy@gmail.com or 540-560-3356.
