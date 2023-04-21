FRIDAY, APRIL 21
An Evening of Blues with Eli Cook 7 – 9 p.m. $10-28. Arts Incarnate, 75 North Mason St.
Arts Incarnate, in collaboration with Cross Keys Studios and Tuning Fork Enterntainment present: Eli Cook (with Jeremiah Prophet)
Christened “the best blues singer of his generation” by All Music Guide, and counted among the top 3 blues soloists in the world by Blues Matters Magazine, Eli Cook gives the blues fans and guitar aficionados what they crave!
Eli frequently opened for the late B.B. King, and has been featured in Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, and Guitar Edge magazines. He has performed at the Kennedy Center, and the Library of Congress.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Brocks Gap Heritage Day, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Free. J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Broadway.
Brocks Gap Heritage Day will be Sat., April 22, at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, Broadway, VA, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. A celebration of the families and local history of the northwestern corner of Rockingham County, Heritage Day features 180 posters of old community photos, three special programs, and history books available for research. See Brocksgapvirginia.blogspot.com for more information. Free and open to public.
FRIDAY, April 28
Vintage, Antique Collectibles Market, Historic American Legion Horseshow Park, 325 American Legion Drive, Timberville. on Fri. April 28 , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat. April 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will showcase collectibles forty years or older. Spaces available to dealers include: 10’ by 20’ indoor/outdoor space pre-pay for two days $50 by April 7, 2023 (after April 7 pay $60); 20’ by 20’ outdoor space pre.-pay for two days $60 by April 7, 2023 (after April 7 pay $70). If you are interested in reserving a space or need more information, contact Jay Fulk, event coordinator, at 540-405-1746 or by email at junkman41@mail.com.
SATURDAY, April 29
Dolls and their Houses, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Harrison, 335 Main Street, Dayton. $10 per adult, children under 12 free; Tickets at the door.
View the collections of antique dolls in period fashion. Scheduled speakers will discuss dolls and dollhouses. Check speaker schedule at fortharrisonva.org and on Facebook, starting April 15. Visit a collection of dollhouses from different eras. Refreshments served. Bring your favorite doll to show and share with us!
