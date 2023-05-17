THURSDAY, MAY 18
Drive-Thru Food Pantry, 1 — 6 p.m. 11278 Old Valley Pike, Mount Jackson. Operated by Open Doors on the third Thursday of each month.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
70th Fishersville Antiques Expo, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday. Augusta Expo Event Center, 277 Expo Road, Fishersville. $10/ person for 2-day pass and $5/ person Saturday only.
18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques plus vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs, and mid-century modern pieces. Over 300 dealers, inside and outside. Tickets sold at the gate, rain or shine. More info: heritagepromotions.net.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street.
All area Vietnam veterans are cordially invited by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061 to eat breakfast from 9 — 10 a.m. third Saturdays at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir Street. Attendees are responsible for cost of meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. For more information, call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
159th Anniversary Battle of New Market Commemoration, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market. $10/day for adults, $6/day for youth ticket; $5/day for New Market residents with I.D.
The American Civil War Original Long Arms Collector’s group offers the opportunity to get hands-on with period Civil War weapons. Additionally, the Society of Civil War Surgeons will offer multiple medical demonstrations all weekend. Further activities include live black powder and military drill demonstrations, period cooking and civilian life programs, guided battlefield tours, and period dances.
A schedule of events will be posted on the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park’s website and social media pages as the event draws near. Call 866-515-1864 or e-mail nmbshp@vmi.edu for more information.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Serious Lego Play for Caregivers, 1 — 3 p.m., Bridgewater Church of the Brethren; 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater. Free.
Caregivers, this is a perfect way to spend 120 minutes and it’s fun for all ages! This session is designed to help you relax and enjoy yourself. National caregiver expert Loretta Veney will lead you through LEGO building fun to help you build lots of joy, hope or superpowers to conquer caregiving challenges! Visit the Valley Program For Aging Services website, vpas.info for more information.
Good Heart Art: Seeking Joy, 2 — 3 p.m. Valley Program For Aging Services, 985 S. High Street. Free.
Facilitated by Kathy Guisewite, VPAS Caregiver Outreach Coordinator, each Good Heart Art session will offer participants life encouragements, guided art projects, and the chance to connect with other ‘creatives’. Artistic expression is a wonderful resource to keep our minds sharp, our spirits up, and new friendships growing! Supply lists will be offered in advance of each session so participants may gather what is needed in advance. This self-care program is open to anyone 60 years old and older who believes creating arts and crafts is uplifting and fun! This is a no-pressure, come-as-you-are, art venture! All skill levels welcomed!
FRIDAY, MAY 26
Dinner Theater — “Medium Rare,” Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Crimora Community Center; 1648 New Hope & Crimora Road, Crimora. $15.
The Crimora Players present: Dinner and the comedy play “Medium Rare” by Steve Hogue. A fundraiser for Linda & Darryl Cash of Waynesboro to assist with their medical bills.
A dinner of ham, buttered potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage is served first and the play begins after the meal.
The door opens 1 hour earlier for first come seating. Please call or email to reserve a ticket as our seating is limited. If you need handicapped seating please let us know when you call for your tickets.
Contact Teresa for tickets or questions at crimoraplayers@yahoo.com or 540-487-0526.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
First-Ever Grassy Funk & Blues Festival, 12 — 6 p.m. Yellow Barn, 470 Shenandoah Caverns Road, Shenandoah Caverns. $55 for general admission. Admission is $15 for ages 7 — 17.
Come one come all to the first ever Grassy Funk & Blues Festival. Universal Media Group in conjunction with Ust. T.V. and R.I.G. T.V. are hosting this family-friendly music festival at the Yellow Barn this Memorial Day weekend. We have a great blend of music, games and fun for all ages.
Contact Hannibal Jerrell at 301-357-2121 or email rigtvinfo@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.