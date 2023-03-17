SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Vietnam Veterans Breakfast, 9 — 10 a.m., Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir St., price varies.
All area Vietnam veterans are cordially invited by Vietnam Veterans of Virginia Chapter 1061 to eat breakfast third Saturdays. Attendees are responsible for cost of meal. A meeting will follow at 10 a.m. Call 540-421-3187 or 433-1480.
St. Paddy’s Concert: Hickory Wind, 7 p.m. Arts Incarnate, 75 N. Main St. $10 – 28. artsincarnate.com.
Arts Incarnate in collaboration with The Tuning Fork and Cross Keys Studios presents Sam Morgan, Bob Shank, Mark Walbridge and Glen McCarthy; founding members of Appalachian folk group, Hickory Wind.
Thursday, March 23
The Foreigner by Larry Shue, 7:30 p.m., Court Square Theater, 41-F Court Square, $13 – 17.
This hilarious farce by Larry Shue is set at a fishing lodge in rural Georgia frequently visited by “Froggy” LeSeuer, a British demolition expert who runs training sessions at a nearby army base base. This visit “Froggy” has brought along a friend, a pathologically shy young man named Charlie who is overcome with fear at the thought of talking with strangers. So “Froggy”, before departing the lodge, tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone the fun really begins as Charlie overhears more than he should. That fuels the nonstop hilarity of the play and sets up the wildly funny climax in which thing go wrong for the “bad guys” and the “good guys” emerge triumphant. During the week, the show will run March 23-26.
Saturday, March 25
My Abilities Activities on Court Square, 10 a.m. – noon, Rockingham County Court House, 53 Court Square, Free.
Have you ever wondered what it feels like to sit in a wheelchair and get into an accessible van? How about going to a restaurant to eat with friends, but you have a mechanically soft diet? What kind of adaptive equipment can people use to be more independent in the community? Pleasant View Inc. will host our first “My Abilities Activities on Court Square” event Saturday, March 25,2023 on the east lawn of the Rockingham County Court House starting at 10am. We invite community members of all ages and abilities to join us in hands-on activities that broaden understanding and senstivity to barriers and issues that affect individuals with disabilities. If you have any questions or would like to have a table at the activity, please contact Pam Miller at 540-560-1134 or email pmiller@pleasantviewinc.org
Explore Your Genealogy, 10:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Rocktown History, Harrisonburg/Rockingham Historical Society, 382 High St., Dayton,$10.
Are you looking to build your very own family history tree or just learn more about your family history? This event will guide you through basic techniques and some advanced strategies in order to explore your very own family history tree. Limited seating, cost $10 at the door. You must register using link included to attend. During the workshop we’ll look at what is available on the Genealogical Research System at DAR.org and FamilySearch.org. These resources are available to anyone but knowing how to search these sites can help you make the most of your research time and find the information you need. Workshop Speaker Charity C. Rouse, Director of Local History for Spartanburg County Public Libraries in Spartanburg, SC and a Genealogy Specialist.
Fried Chicken Dinner, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Keezletown Ruritan Club, 1118 Indian Trail Rd., Keezletown, $12.00 — Children 5 and under eat free.
Chicken (leg quarters or breast), mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, coleslaw, desserts and drinks. Dine in and carryout are available. The inclement weather date scheduled is April 1.
Return to Roller Derby: Rocktown Rollers v. Twin Valleys Roller Derby, Funky’s Skate Center, 100 Miller Cir., $10, $8 students, FREE children 10 & under.
Roller derby returns to Funky’s Skate Center for the first time since Covid and the 2020 gas explosion that damaged the beloved local rink. Harrisonburg’s only flat track roller derby team, the Rocktown Rollers will take on Roanoke’s Twin Valleys Roller Derby on Saturday March 25th at 5pm at Funky’s Skate Center, 100 Miller Circle, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Doors open at 4:30pm. Arrive early and bring a folding chair, as seating is limited. Tickets are $10 at the door, $8 with a Student ID, and children 10 years and under are FREE. The event is sponsored by Pale Fire Brewing, which will also host the after party. Concessions are available at the event, along with half-time entertainment and game time raffles. Come see one of Harrisonburg’s most exciting sports return to the rink. You’re sure to enjoy an evening of big hits and skating tricks!
