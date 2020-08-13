When we arrived at the running store at 7:30 last Sunday morning, the floor was caked in mud. Soggy shoe boxes and packs of socks were scattered everywhere. Hanging clothes were wet and dirty. Bits of grass and debris could be seen 3 feet up the wall.
Last Saturday night, downtown Staunton received 5 inches of rain in about 90 minutes. The streets from the north leading to downtown and ending at the Wharf became rushing rivers.
My daughter’s store, Sole Focus Running, is located on one of those streets, Central Avenue. When she realized it was flooding on Saturday night, she went to the store but could not get in because the water was too high.
At 6:30 the next morning, she texted photos to me.
The husband and I loaded our industrial 4-foot fan, dehumidifier, mop, buckets, old towels and other cleaning supplies into the SUV and headed down there.
My first task was to stuff wet shoeboxes into black trash bags, tie pairs of shoes together and throw them into a pile. The two bottom shelves in the stockroom and rear clearance area had been underwater, but the upper shelves were OK.
Others shoveled mud, piled clothing onto tables, put other damaged inventory into white trash bags, dragged all the trash to a growing pile next to the building and moved empty racks and other fixtures to the sidewalk out front to be hosed clean. On and on.
That morning, my daughter admitted later (and many of us were thinking), no way could the store reopen. There was too much inventory lost, too much damage to the floors and walls, and no flood insurance.
Eventually, about 20 of us were involved in cleanup: family, friends and loyal customers. It wasn’t hard to find something useful to do.
The pile of shoes continued to grow.
People from other businesses stopped by to give us donuts, pizza and bottles of water. Passersby stopped to help for a bit, then moved on to help at other shops.
Two other industrial fans showed up, a heavy-duty dehumidifier, and a machine on wheels to quickly dry floors.
Eventually, everything affected was outside the store in the hot sunshine. Several people mopped the floor, then mopped it again. And again. Some of us washed the walls, the muddy lower shelves and the woodwork. We scraped mud and debris from where the walls met the floor. Then went back and did it again.
By 3 p.m., everything looked sparkling clean.
“It’s beautiful,” Heidi said. “Look at it. It’s beautiful.”
When COVID-19 closed and restricted shops from doing business, Heidi’s resourcefulness and the community support kept her shop open and doing relatively well.
On Monday morning, Heidi posted on social media: “… All the folks rallying, all the messages ... Sole Focus belongs to this community. Which is exactly what I imagined when I thought back in 2007, hey this town needs a running store! This town needs it and we won’t let 2020 take it away.”
About half-dozen of her friends showed up Monday morning to haul the bags of inventory out front to tables under canopies to count and salvage. Tuesday was dedicated to drying, counting and sorting the 381 pair of shoes. On Wednesday, Heidi and her (women) friends tore up all the damaged laminate flooring. On Thursday, they removed all the good inventory and fixtures from the walls to prepare for replacing the Sheetrock.
On Sunday, members of the Staunton Creative Community Fund began a fundraising campaign for businesses damaged by the flood. Through the week, they’ve kept raising the goal. As of Thursday morning, they’d raised $110,000.
The Staunton Roadrunners is holding a 5K run this Sunday to raise money for Sole Focus to replenish inventory and do repairs.
Needless to say, I’m pretty proud of my daughter, her care for her community, her resourcefulness, hope and strength. And proud of Harrisonburg’s neighbor, Staunton.
