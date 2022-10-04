A masterful music trio coming to the area brings new meaning to the "classic rock" genre.
More like classical rock, TAKE3, an internationally touring music trio, combines the showmanship and pizzazz of pop and rock 'n' roll with the finesse and chops of classically trained musicians, according to its website.
TAKE3 will take the stage at the Sipe Center on Friday from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. The live performance will feature music transcending classical, pop and rock genres for a high-energy performance paying tribute to music groups from Coldplay to the Beatles to Bach, a press release said.
Tickets for the show are available online by visiting sipecenter.org/liveperformances or by visiting the Sipe Center’s box office.
— Staff Report
