Many dream of creating their own cooking show.
For Harrisonburg resident Tassie Pippert, that dream is a reality.
“Un-Wine’d,” hosted by Pippert, is one of four Virginia Public Media productions to win regional Emmys in 2021 from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
In the show, Pippert, a certified chef and certified specialist of wine, explores Virginia wineries and wines, creates recipes that pair well with each wine, and demonstrates the recipes in the show that’s filmed at the wineries and at Pippert’s home.
A lecturer at James Madison University’s Hart School of Hospitality, Pippert’s personal tagline is, “Always go the extra mile; the road there is never busy.” The show, which won the lifestyle: long form content regional Emmy, does just that from concept to production.
VPM secured the show’s nomination by submitting an episode from its second season that was filmed at Fifty-Third Winery & Vineyard in Louisa.
Pippert said she strives to feature female winemakers in the show, and the episode included Fifty-Third’s winemaker, Chelsey Blevins, a trailblazer in the industry.
“I’m attracted to wineries that are female-owned and female-run,” Pippert said. “It’s a male-dominated industry, so I want to showcase the women who are succeeding in the industry.”
“Un-Wine’d” is filmed in 4K and features split-screen shots and drone footage of the wineries. It received its nomination in May, and the winners were announced via livestream in June.
Its producer, Shari Pennington, challenges herself to create unique shots for each wine pour in the show to showcase the special characteristics of each wine.
“I try not to repeat anything,” Pennington said.
“Un-Wine’d” featured Steven Spurrier, a British wine merchant who promoted American wine production, in an interview via Zoom before he died in March.
“It was my dream to interview [Spurrier] on this show,” Pennington said. “I’m so glad we were able to.”
The season will continue to feature unique filming and will have a special focus on the science of wine.
Pippert said she hopes to help viewers learn about the layers of characteristics of wine so they can experiment with their own pairings.
“It’s a lot like that scene in [the 2007 Pixar film] ‘Ratatouille’ where [the chef] tastes a mushroom and then lightning strikes,” Pippert said. “It’s exactly like that when I’m creating recipes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.