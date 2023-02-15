BENTONVILLE — When Ross and Jeanne Montgomery met in Belgium during World War II, he was in the U.S. Army and she was serving in the British Liberation Army.
Born five days apart in April of 1924, the couple met at a USO dance in Brussels and have been together ever since.
“I dote on her,” he said from his place beside her on a couch in their apartment at Hidden Springs Senior Living where they recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary.
“This is how they sit in the living room,” said Hidden Springs owner Vicki Rudacille Davison — “side by side holding hands.”
With Valentine’s Day approaching, the Montgomerys, both 98, plan to attend an annual couples midday dinner that Davison said is always a big hit but hasn’t been held since 2020.
“It’s gonna be well over 300 years of marriage in that room,” she said.
Raised in London and then in Shenfield in Essex, Jeanne (Mayle) Montgomery was working for SHAEF (Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force) in Belgium as a short-hand typist with the 21st Army Group when she attended that fateful USO dance.
Underage when she joined the British Army in 1941, she needed her parents’ permission to serve her country.
“Everybody was doing it,” she recalled.
Also, her father had served in the Royal Corps of Signals during WWI.
Ross Montgomery was from Oregon and was drafted in 1942 after the U.S. Army first rejected him because of his colorblindness.
He was deployed to Italy and then traveled through France and into Belgium as part of the occupation forces just south of the Battle of the Bulge. A sergent, he was on leave when he attended the USO dance.
The couple met while waiting in line. The club was crowded and was admitting people only as other attendees were leaving. She and her friend were in line behind him and his friend, and when the door opened to let him in, he said the two women were part of his party so they could all be admitted together.
“I loved him from the start,” she said. “Best thing that ever happened to me.”
After Belgium, he also served in Germany and England while she kept working in Belgium. They wrote each other frequent letters, and while in England he visited her parents often.
For their service in WWII, both earned bronze stars. After the war, he was sent home but remained in the Army Reserves until 1955. He attended Lewis & Clark College on the GI Bill.
In 1946, when she left the British Army, he sold his Ford Model A to pay for her plane ticket to the States, where they were married in January 1947.
The two had four children, Kim Clark and Jan, Christopher and Nicholas Montgomery. They have also welcomed 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Though she misses her home country, her sister and parents moved to the U.S. shortly after she did. Her sister, who married a GI while in England, settled in Kentucky. Their parents, who first moved to Kentucky, later joined the Montgomerys in New York, all working for the same British cosmetics company, Cyclax.
At the time, the Montgomerys were living in Somerville, New Jersey, and Ross Montgomery commuted into Manhattan where he worked as an executive on Madison Avenue.
After raising their kids, his wife also joined the company before they moved to Smith Mountain Lake near Roanoke around 1980, building their house almost entirely by themselves.
Seven years ago, they moved to Luray, and in November 2019 they moved into Hidden Springs in Bentonville.
Still best friends, the couple has pursued various interests over the years. He was a woodworker and built clocks, model railroads and various household items while she focused on needlework, embroidery, sewing and painting.
Every summer, when their kids were young, she would make five new dresses for each of her daughters, one for every day of the week to start school with.
Part of what has made their marriage successful is that they talked things out.
“We never argued,” she recalled.
And although she flew half a world away so they could be together, they’ve made a couple trips back to the U.K. over the years, including a 1995 trip to Scotland and Cornwall in southwestern England to visit her family’s tombstones.
“We went back to my old roots,” she said.
