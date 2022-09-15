Court Square Theater will join this year’s Harrisonburg International Festival celebration downtown, which is hosted by local mediation nonprofit the FairField Center.
The festival is scheduled for Sept. 24 from noon to 6 p.m. around Court Square with a number of local businesses participating as satellite venues with special cultural activities from around the world, a press release said.
Court Square Theater is offering a schedule of free international performances onstage, along with ticketed movies from Cuba and Spain, to coincide with the Hispanic Film Festival, an annual event at Court Square Theater, according to a press release.
As part of the festivities beginning at noon in the theater, singer and pianist Alex Stupak will perform Ukrainian folk music, followed by Alex Lagoda, a local Ukrainian-American singer and musician at 12:15 p.m., the release said.
At 1 p.m., Caitlin Fernandez will perform Mexo-Americana folk. At 4 p.m., Komal Vaish Dance Troupe will stage an Indian Classical Dance, and at 4:30 p.m., Café con Leche, a Latin band, will give a concert, according to the release.
At 5 p.m., Congolese singer and dancer Bienvenu Ziata Howbuna will perform, followed by Benjamin and Yvette, Congolese dancers, at 5:30 p.m. A French and Italian commedia dell’arte -- a traditional style of stage performance involving masks -- follows by Doe Polanz at 6 p.m.
Films include “The Last Out,” a Cuban film, from 2 to 3:45 p.m., and “The Good Boss,” a Spanish film, from 7 to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets for the films and view a full schedule of festival performances online at valleyarts.org/cst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.