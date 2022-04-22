Court Square Theater is offering summer camps for kids interested in theater for the first time.
It will hold weeklong programs for middle and high school-age children to hone their acting skills and to introduce elementary-age students to theater, according to a press release.
"We have had so many requests from the community to offer these camps," JP Gulla, Court Square Theater managing director, said in the release.
Classical Conservatory Camp, which runs July 11-16, is open to students entering grades 7 through 12. This camp will feature lessons with professional performers on a range of topics, including movement on stage and performing dramatic monologues, the release said. Students will also learn about the history of theater, the release said.
For students entering grades 1 through 6, Exploring Musical Theater Camp runs July 18 through 23. This camp will also include lessons with professional performers that focus on foundational acting skills with introductions to movement and dance, the release said.
Each camp meets Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will conclude with a Saturday showcase from 2 to 6:30 p.m., the release said.
"We're excited to roll out an acting intensive for middle and high school students," Gulla said. "As well as a chance for elementary students to find out what musical theater is all about."
More information and online registration forms are available at valleyarts.org/summer-theater-camps.
