Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.