Ryheem Johnson began a career as a fashion and fitness model before transitioning to comedy, according to a press release.
Johnson will headline the upcoming X2 Comedy show at Court Square Theater on April 9 at 7:30 p.m., the press release said.
The latest installment of the X2 Comedy Series at the theater, the show will feature clean, PG-13 comedy from a variety of comedians, including Baltimore-based Mike Moran, who hosts “The Confessional” podcast and has interviewed comedian Patton Oswalt, the release said.
Dawn Davis Womack, comedian and founder of X2 Comedy, will open the event, which is hosted by her husband Chris Womack, a professor of kinesiology at James Madison University.
Doors for the show open at 7 p.m., according to the release. Tickets can be purchased online at valleyarts.org/performances with group rates available.
— Staff Report
