A program of events at Court Square Theater on Thursday at 6:30 pm aims to raise money for the Harrisonburg Appalachian Trail Community, featuring the film "Appalachian Impressions", along with guest speakers, music and a raffle.
Attracting nearly 3 million hikers per year, the world-famous Appalachian trail, a 2,190-mile hiking-only trail that crosses 14 states from Georgia to Maine, passes Harrisonburg just 30 mins away in Shenandoah National Park. ‘Thru-Hikers’ attempting the whole route can take anywhere between 3 to 6 months to complete the task, a challenge that draws adventurers from around the world to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States.
Due to its proximity to the trail, and the passion of local volunteers and business owners, Harrisonburg has the honor of serving as an "Appalachian Trail Community" — one of fifty-one such towns along the trail that serve to support hikers of all kinds, whether they be short day hikers or thru-hikers attempting the whole journey.
Eddie Bumbaugh — who along with friends Andy Huggins and Dick Wettstone, has hiked every mile of the trail over 20 years — now serves as the chair of the Harrisonburg Appalachian Trail Community, which is presenting an evening of events Thursday at Court Square Theater.
Having spent many months hiking the trail himself, Bumbaugh speaks from experience when he says, "It’s not common that a hiker, even a thru-hiker, will complete the journey without leaving the trail at some point," which is where the city of Harrisonburg comes in for those passing by in Shenandoah National Park.
"One part of the trail communities is to welcome hikers, to communities and to help with the economic development of those communities," he said. "The other part is to get local people involved in the trail, whether that is trail maintenance or to experience the trail."
The evening of events Thursday will feature a presentation by two thru-hikers in person, Monica Rhodes and Melissa Kinman, who will share stories and experiences of their time on the trail.
There will also be a presentation of a new music video by local band The Steel Wheels, a song that was inspired by Bumbaugh, Huggins and Wettstone’s very own experiences on the trail.
The centerpiece of the evening will be a screening of Mark Flagler’s film "Appalachian Impressions." Flagler, a thru-hiker himself, returned to the trail after his epic journey to document the experiences of others in a 2-hour documentary, sharing both the "thrills and the pain" of this remarkable outdoor challenge. Featuring interviews with hikers and scenes from all 14 states that the trail passes through, the film is an inspiring introduction to the trail.
"The film covers the exciting, the beautiful, the meaningful, connecting with people, the connecting with nature parts. But it’s very realistic in terms of the challenges, the rain, the blisters, the pain and all that goes with it," said Bumbaugh. "It’s a film that is for either people that have hiked, or think they may want to hike, or are just curious about the trail, it’s for all of the above."
In addition to the events at Court Square Theater, Harrisonburg Appalachian Trail Community will also be hosting a recreational equipment yard sale on May 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Elizabeth Street, behind Walkabout Outfitters. All used items will be for recreational activity including hiking equipment, tents, and beach toys. For donations to the yard sale or more information contact Lois Wettstone at rwettstone@sitestar.net
A volunteer with a deep love of the trail and the experiences it offers, Bumbaugh said that the true beauty of being on the trail is threefold — a connection to nature and the scenery, a connection with people, and the opportunity for exercise and deep reflection. The proximity of the trail to the community in Harrisonburg is a powerful invite to get involved and be a part of one of the world's most extraordinary outdoor offers.
Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $8 for students. Visit courtsquaretheater.org for more information about the evening of events and how to reserve a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.