“Milk,” a 2008 biopic starring Sean Penn, about the life of Harvey Milk — the first openly gay man elected to public office in California in 1977 — is a popular film that will be featured in this week’s Pride Film Festival.
Taking place at Court Square Theater from Wednesday until June 19, the Pride Film Festival features screenings of five unique films about LGBT+ culture and activism as part of Pride Month observances. Taking place each June, Pride Month began in remembrance of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a “tipping point” in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the Library of Congress.
“We carefully selected these films to inform, entertain and celebrate LGBTQI culture,” said J.P. Gulla, Court Square Theater managing director.
In addition to “Milk,” the films include, “The Kids Are Alright,” a 2010 comedy-drama about Nic and Jules — a lesbian couple that have adolescent children through a sperm donor. In this film — which is shown Wednesday through Friday at the festival — the kids seek out their biological father, drawing the laid-back restaurateur, Paul, into the family and creating chaos, according to IMDb.
Wednesday through Friday and on June 19, the film festival will feature screenings of dramas “Moonlight,” a 2016 coming-of-age movie about a young, black man in Miami and “A Fantastic Woman,” about a transgender woman mourning the loss of her boyfriend.
Thursday through June 19, the festival will screen cult rock musical, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” There will be a singalong screening of the film on Friday at 10 p.m. For showtimes, tickets and more information on the festival, visit valleyarts.org/pride-film-fest or call 540-433-9189.
