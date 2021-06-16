Eva Didot, founder and owner of Crepes Didot, has farmers market customers and festivalgoers alike saying "ooh la la" to the local stand’s simple and straightforward menu of sweet and savory crepes.
The stand, which Didot founded at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market while still in high school, was based on a simple idea: for Didot to share a food that brings her happy memories while expressing her personal brand.
“I wanted it to be very chic, to the point, clean and classy,” Didot said.
Didot found a spot at the farmers market, designed a logo online and found a recipe for crepes online. Over four years, Crepes Didot has grown into a stand with strong branding, loyal regulars and a presence at music festivals, including the Red Wing Roots Music Festival.
Didot’s crepe stand consists of a black tent with the logo she designed, a thin white typeface with a stylized crepe in the middle. A bouquet of fresh irises from a nearby stand, Mary Jo’s Flowers, adds a pop of color to the simple white-on-black color scheme.
Didot cooks the crepes to order on a professional pizza-sized crepe griddle.
Didot’s simple menu consists of two savory crepes and three kinds of sweet crepes, with fillings such as three cheese and ham and Nutella and sliced fresh strawberries, along with drinks.
This simple menu reflects the first crepes Didot ever tasted at a café in Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- one savory and one sweet.
Didot and her mom sat in front of a large window in a café while a woman with a cart cooked the crepes at the table.
Even though the restaurant was quaint, Didot said was she delighted by how the crepes were cooked right at the table.
Later on, when her parents suggested she open a booth at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, Didot knew she wanted to make crepes.
Over the four years Crepes Didot has been in business, it's refined the menu and expanded to cater private events and large festivals like the Red Wing at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon.
2021 will be Crepes Didot’s second time as a food vendor at the festival.
“People know the stand now, and they know what to expect,” Didot said.
Didot said her last time at the Red Wing Festival was more stressful. Didot drove home to Harrisonburg at the end of each day and brought a team of five helpers.
This year, Didot is bringing a few strong helpers and scheduling breaks.
“Last time, I didn’t think about scheduling breaks for anyone,” Didot said. “So, I didn’t get a break during the day.”
Didot says the stand sold over 1,000 crepes during the four-day festival whose slogan is “great music in the great outdoors.”
The festival was cancelled in 2020, due to COVID-19, but it's returning this year and so is Didot. She expects to sell even more crepes this year, since they can be eaten for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“All of our vendors are popular,” Red Wing organizer Jeremiah Jenkins said. “We’re glad to have Crepes Didot again. We try to pick the best local vendors.”
Didot’s parents, Katrina and Ernie, are both entrepreneurs. Owner of A Bowl of Good cafe, Katrina Didot says she’s impressed by Eva’s ability to focus her business and keep the offerings straightforward.
“She’s very good at focusing on one thing — her crepes -- and doing it well,” Katrina Didot said.
“I think for Eva the variety comes in with the different customers she meets while keeping the offerings very streamlined and consistent."
Streamlined and efficient also reflects is what Eva Didot wants her personal brand and the Crepes Didot brand to reflect.
“I really like consistency,” she said.
Didot says she particularly likes looking at the ways other entrepreneurs make their mark with their businesses through branding -- a realization she says she made on a botched pilgrimage to meet Armie Hammer.
Didot and her friend Stella traveled to New York City in 2018 to see a production of "Straight White Men" at the Helen Hayes Theater on Broadway. Didot, a longtime Hammer fan, hoped to meet the actor, but he didn’t perform at the show she went to.
Instead, Didot spent time exploring Soho and Greenwich Village, where she says she fell in love with little shops and restaurants that were dripping with personality.
One restaurant that caught Didot’s eye, called Jack’s Wife Freda, boasts a well-developed brand.
The logo is a vector drawing of Freda, owner Dean Jankelowitz’s grandmother, a woman known for hosting great parties with great food.
Each location has a colorful awning and a cornucopia of potted plants spilling out from the open doors onto the sidewalk.
Didot likes branding and advertising because it’s creative. She says working on logos, the look of her stand, and social media advertising gives her a way to put her personality into her business.
The young entrepreneur's plans for the future including going to school in the arts and keeping her stand the way it is.
"I just want to focus on the stand I have now," Didot said. "Restaurant owners make their job look really easy but I have no plans on changing the stand."
Katrina Didot commends food truck owners and farmers market vendors.
“Once you open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, you have to start thinking about hiring people and that is very challenging,” Katrina Didot said. “It’s a very smart start to test your concept as a food truck or a vendor because there’s such low overhead.”
