Mike Simpson, a local musician, has been writing songs since age 17.
Since then, he’s gotten 50-plus years of experience in folk and indie music.
Simpson is broadcasting a concert online this Friday at 7 p.m., featuring some of his original songs written over the past 50 years, including songs from his album "Laughter & Tears."
During the family-friendly show, which is pre-recorded, Simpson will talk about the inspiration behind the songs.
Simpson recorded the show at Cross Keys Studio in Port Republic. The recording studio is launching a new series of virtual concerts through the Side Door Access platform, a website that hosts musicians and concerts.
Through the broadcast format, as opposed to a livestream, Gene Bowlen, owner of Cross Keys Studio, said it can deliver the best audio and film for the show.
The virtual format will feature a chat room, where Simpson will be available to chat via text and answer questions. According to Side Door Access, the show can be replayed for 48 hours after it ends for those who purchase tickets.
Tickets are available on the Side Door Access website, by clicking the green image on the event’s page.
For more information about Cross Keys Studio, call 540-421-4756.
— Staff Report
