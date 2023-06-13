Crozet Tunnel A Cool Summer Spot Steeped In History

WAYNESBORO — The weather is heating up, and if you’d like to cool off — naturally — there’s a special place to go.
That place is the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel, also known as the Crozet Tunnel, though it’s not in Crozet. The Blue Ridge Tunnel burrows through the Rockfish Gap between Afton on the eastern side and the outskirts of Waynesboro on the western side.
Free to pedestrian access, the tunnel is almost a mile-long. Inside, cool air refreshes you in the near darkness as you make your way with your flashlight or headlamp. It is a popular destination, with parking lots at each end. Visitors, some with dogs and baby strollers, pass each other within. There is a slight echo to their voices and laughter.
Mysterious white marks on the curved walls gleam in the dark. Hikers shine their cell phones and flashlights on the marks to examine them more closely. Old nails and masonry share space with modern graffiti. Water oozes from the mountain downwards into the tunnel. The dripping sound is relaxing, particularly if you turn off your light and listen with your full attention. Small cascades can be found at the eastern entrance and just within, water tumbling over the rocks. The rocks of the Blue Ridge Tunnel are solid granite.
If you’re lucky, sometimes a group will start singing in the distance, and the sound will carry to you with a captivating reverberation. Of course, you can also sing yourself.
The train passage was designed and its building supervised by Claudius Crozet (1789-1864), a Frenchman, and the vaults of the tunnel resemble those of the Parisian sewers and catacombs. Red bricks and blasted stone make up the sides. Crozet chose the ellipse instead of the Roman arch, so the entrance and exit resemble old-fashioned key holes, particularly on the western side.
Construction, which began in 1850, was a slow, brutal process begun by Irish wage laborers. Irish men and boys lost their lives and limbs because of the use of black powder explosives. You can see tubal shapes in the stone where the powder was placed, troughs that removed flesh and bone as well as rock.
After the Irish began to strike, Crozet rented enslaved laborers. However, when the enslaved laborers died, Crozet was legally required to reimburse the owners. To evade that expense, he eventually went back to using only Irish immigrants for workers. They were desperate and worked at their own risk. When they died or were maimed, no one had to be paid.
On a visit to the tunnel, you may hear people discussing their Irish heritage and remembering the sacrifices of the workers. The deaths of the enslaved and the Irish are honored in interpretive signage along the eastern approach path. For some visitors, enjoying the tunnel is a way of appreciating the memory of those who built it at such great costs.
The Blue Ridge Tunnel was built with two crews working at either end. When they met in the middle, there was only a six-inch deviation.
The tunnel was opened to trains in 1958. They rolled through until 1944, when a second replacement tunnel was constructed. In the 1950’s, two concrete bulkheads were installed in the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
A sealed chamber was created for the storage of propane, but the plan failed. In recent years, the bulkheads were taken down in preparation for opening the tunnel to the public. You can see the remnants of the chamber along the sides, about half-way in.
On September 21, 2020, the Blue Ridge Tunnel was opened to the public. This year, the tunnel gained a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Walking to the light at the end of the tunnel can be an uplifting experience. The opening gets bigger so gradually that you may be surprised when the exit opens up in front of you, a large, bright expanse. You walk out… and then you will probably walk back in again, to go back. There will be a light at the end of the tunnel then, too, but the return trip can be more of a reminder than a discovery. You know the place—a little. You may chat more than look, or you may be surprised at what you hadn’t seen.
The width of the tunnel is not much more than the width of a train. Every once and while, you might imagine a train stampeding through, close to the granite, heading west.
Visitor Information
The Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel is open dawn to dusk at its two entrances. The access path on the western side is longer than the one on the eastern side. For directions and accessibility, please go to https://www.nelsoncounty.com/blue-ridge-tunnel/info-map/
Don’t forget a flashlight or headlamp! The temperature inside the tunnel can be around 55 degrees, so dress accordingly. Wear shoes that you don’t mind getting wet—there can be water on the floor of the tunnel. And speaking of water, bring some to drink. If you go to the end and back, your walk, including the access trail, will be over two miles.
Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.