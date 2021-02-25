“Why?”
If you’ve ever been around a child between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, you’ve likely heard this question hundreds of times.
“Why is the sun behind the clouds?”
“Why is that truck driving so fast?”
“Why is she sad?”
Children are naturally curious. And as it turns out, curiosity may be the key to staying young.
The famous biochemist Mahlon Hoagland, who died in 2009 at the age of 87, liked to talk about the link between curiosity and innovation.
“As children we all possess a natural uninhibited curiosity,” he said, “a hunger for explanations, which seems to die slowly as we age — suppressed, I suppose, by the need not to appear ignorant.”
Some people hang on to their childlike curiosity, continuing to ask questions, search for answers and seek knowledge. Studies show that these folks age quite well.
Curiosity is not just about learning facts, though. Truly curious people believe they can learn something from every person and situation they encounter. So they — we — tend to ask more questions than they answer.
As I age and learn new things, I realize how little I know. This can make it difficult to form an opinion or a set of beliefs about a topic or a person. And so I keep seeking and asking.
Curiosity can prevent us from becoming set in our ways. We understand that there’s “more than one way to skin a cat,” to put it crudely. (Where did that expression come from, anyway?) There is more than one way to think about or do something.
I wonder if, instead of fighting people with different opinions, rather than assuming we already know why they think that way, we can ask, “Why?” And, like a child, keep asking.
Aging has its physical signs: wrinkles, gray hair, slowing down. But a lack of curiosity about the world around us may be part of what causes mental decline. It may also lead to less happiness.
When we are curious, we use our powers of observation more fully. Our eyes are open to what’s happening in the present moment, accepting it as it is now, regardless of what it used to be like or how we expected it to be.
A Gallup survey conducted a few years ago of more than 130,000 people from 130 countries (a sample designed to represent 96% of the world’s population) identified two factors that had the strongest impact on how much enjoyment a person experienced on any given day: “being able to count on someone for help” and “learned something yesterday.”
I have personally observed that curiosity influences my experience of the passage of time. When I’m involved in the workaday world, time flies by. One day is pretty much the same as the next, and predictable.
But when I travel to a new place, where each day is full of exploring, experiencing a new landscape, trying new foods, talking with people in a different geography, time slows down. Each day seems longer. By Wednesday, it feels like I’ve been there for weeks.
Of course, that depends on the type of vacations you take. If you fill every hour of your appointment book with things to do and places to go, the week will be gone before you know it. But if you go with the flow, take each hour of the day as it comes, time crawls.
Novelty. I’ve tried to nurture this in my familiar surroundings. On the drive to the grocery store, I sometimes set my intention to see something new. Tromping around my 12 acres, I sometimes take my camera to capture a plant or wildflower or tree in a way I haven’t seen it before. Or I may pay more attention to birds’ songs.
Curiosity can be nurtured and deepened. With intention, the power of curiosity can transform everyday tasks into enjoyable experiences. We can experience wonder, fascination and playfulness in many situations and interactions.
It all starts with wanting to know more.
