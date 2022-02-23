Dave Miller isn't Greek.
That didn't stop him from opening Dave’s Downtown Taverna, a Greek-American restaurant.
The restaurant, which opened in 1994 and moved to 121 S. Main Street in Harrisonburg where Jimmy Madison’s is located now, could seat 450, with a rooftop space called the taratsa.
“It was the place not just for [James Madison University] kids, but for the town,” Miller said of the downtown restaurant that closed in 2013.
Miller isn’t Italian either.
But after a long hiatus, Miller has returned to the local restaurant scene, buying Francesco’s, an Italian restaurant in Bridgewater, and taking over on Jan. 3.
Miller said Dave’s Downtown Taverna and Dave’s Taverna Express served over 3 million customers from when they opened to when he closed the businesses.
After a long and emotional journey closing Dave’s Downtown Taverna and several attempts to revive the business that did not last, Miller thought his days owning a restaurant were over.
It wasn’t until December that Francesco’s went on the market.
The original owners, husband and wife Francisco “Rafael” and Misty Posada, wanted to sell Francesco’s and move on to other projects, according to Miller.
Being the Posadas' “first baby,” they only wanted to sell the business to somebody who’d maintain its reputation in the community for a great family atmosphere and good food.
“Francesco’s was the foundation that created our successes,” said a statement the Posadas released on Facebook. “We will forever be indebted to the restaurant industry for allowing us to seek growth and success and support our children.”
Rafael Posada, a native of San Miguel, El Salvador, worked his way up from a dishwasher to cook at restaurants in Washington, D.C. Posada moved to Harrisonburg in 1998 and managed, then owned L’Italia Restaurant, a now-defunct Italian eatery.
Wanting to start a restaurant from scratch, Posada came up with the idea for Francesco’s.
The existing location, which opened in 2008, is at 101 N. Main Street. The 120-seat restaurant has 27 tables, a bar and a patio.
For the years it was open in Bridgewater, Francesco’s staff became the heartbeat of the restaurant, getting to know regulars and treating them like family.
“It’s a family atmosphere. [The staff here] are like family,” said manager Deysi Merino, who’s been with the restaurant since ‘08. “We treat our customers like family.”
Miller agreed to buy the business in late December and took over Jan. 3. The restaurant only closed for a few days during the transition.
When the restaurant announced it’d stay open, customers left comments on Facebook offering words of encouragement to their favorite staff members who’d stayed through the change of ownership.
On Feb. 7, Francesco’s reopened its weekday lunch buffet, which disappeared during the pandemic. Customers said they missed the affordable lunch option, with pizza, pasta and salad bar.
Others recognized Miller from Dave’s Taverna, asking for certain menu items that were popular at the two spots Miller owned.
“Please, please, please bring back the steak and cheese on pita and the French fry seasoning from Dave’s Taverna,” Natalie Lynn, a Francesco’s customer, said in a Facebook comment.
So far, the main menu item from Dave’s Taverna that made it to Francesco’s is a house-made cheesecake, made with the same recipe.
Also, Miller is introducing a craft beer menu, using a strategy he honed at Dave’s.
“If you know anything about Dave’s Taverna, beer has always been my loss leader,” Miller said.
He’s betting great prices on craft beer will get customers in the door at Francesco’s.
“The prices are insane,” Miller said. “Since the food’s so good, it can compete.”
Miller said returning to restaurants has been emotional for him.
A few years after he had to close his restaurants, Miller learned he had been suffering from bipolar disorder. He said he felt like his mental health affected his ability to steer the business.
For the past few years, Miller has been consulting other restaurants.
His first and only career love, working in restaurants, is all he’s ever wanted to do, Miller said.
“This is my best on-ramp back into the business that I could hope for,” he said.
