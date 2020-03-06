In spite of this winter’s weird weather, here at 2 Pond Farm we’ve been able to boil and bottle three gallons of maple syrup.
All we need do, after the ground has frozen, is to keep an eye on the temperatures. If it goes below freezing at night and warms above freezing during the day, then conditions are ideal for that pumping action to happen.
The husband taps the trees, running a few tubes into buckets.
What the trees are actually doing is recharging themselves with liquid from their roots. In years when the freezing period is long and slow, the trees will suck up a great deal of sap. The following sap run will be a good one as long as the warming temperatures cooperate.
We used to have years like that, but as we’ve often admitted, Mount Sidney is not the maple syrup capital of the world for a reason. From year to year, conditions differ.
So we are grateful for any amount of syrup we can make.
The first year we made it, we used our gas grill for boiling the sap in stock pots. It cost a lot in propane gas and took a long time.
The next year, we bought an old Earth stove and had a large, shallow, rectangular pot (with valve) made to fit on top of it.
With so many well-informed people cutting back on their consumption of sugar and high fructose corn syrup, maple syrup — Acer saccharum — is stepping up to the plate as one of the most commonly consumed natural sweeteners worldwide.
And it comes with benefits, including providing certain protective phytochemicals. When used in moderate amounts, maple syrup can lower inflammation, supply nutrients and better manage blood sugar, all while helping food taste pretty darned good.
The medical journal Pharmaceutical Biology says that pure maple syrup contains up to 24 different antioxidants.
These antioxidants are mostly in the form of phenolic compounds. Phenols are found in a variety of plant foods — berries, nuts, olive oil, green tea — that impart significant benefits when it comes to the preventing chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. They can reduce free radical damage that can cause inflammation and lead to skin problems, arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.
Since maple syrup has a lower glycemic index than sucrose (it causes a lower rise in blood sugar), it can lessen the incidence of type 2 diabetes.
Studies published by the National Institutes of Health show that “dark maple syrup can demonstrate inhibitory effects on colorectal cancer cell growth and invasion.”
We don’t preserve our maple syrup in fancy leaf-shaped jars or anything. We just pour the boiling syrup into various sizes of canning jars, put on the lids and listen for that satisfying “click” sound of their sealing.
Since we have a generous supply of the stuff, we find lots of excuses to cook with it.
We use it to sweeten marinating/barbecue sauces for chicken and pork.
We stir a wee bit into our coffee.
When our peaches ripen in July, I make a peach-vanilla-maple syrup jam. It tastes a lot more like peaches and a lot less like sugar.
One of my favorites is to stir maple syrup and a handful of rolled oats into plain, whole milk yogurt.
Maple syrup is one of life’s simple pleasures.
Luckily for us in the Valley, a county to the west is a major maple syrup producer. Be sure to visit the Highland County Maple Festival later this month to learn about the process and stock up on the local goodness.
