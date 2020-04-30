Meanwhile, nature here is being spring.
Yesterday, I made a tiny bouquet of wild violets and lily-of-the-valley, which grow in a patch behind my house. Also known as May lily, each bell in the pendent spray is finely shaped and sweetly scented.
The lilies bloom among the wee blue violets. The first is highly poisonous, the latter an edible herbaceous plant.
Wild violets — the flowers and greens — can be eaten in salads and on sandwiches, and to decorate desserts as well. They are rich in vitamins A and C, with more vitamin C by weight than oranges.
Several years ago, while shopping at a toy store in Staunton, I found violet hard candies. Curious, I bought a pack. The flavor was definitely floral. My granddaughters, who were with me, did not care for the taste.
Perhaps my enjoyment of the violet mints was bolstered by what I read on the label. They were made in a town I lived in as a child, Bellport, N.Y., by C. Howard and Co. The company also makes violet gum, along with many other unusual confections.
Violets also grow profusely down the center of a track through the woods near my home. Since the lockdown began, I’ve forayed into the forest nearly every day. Something I don’t always have time for when traveling back and forth to work.
At first, I was tromping among the trees in the woods, but now that the understory is growing up I stick to the trail. The forest floor has been covered for weeks with (what I think are) anemones. They look like stars in the sky.
What other flowers have I spotted in there? As near as I can tell from my wildflower identification guide, trilliums, cutleaf toothwart, Robin’s plantain, red columbine, blue phlox, Quaker ladies. The mayapples have now covered large sections.
Of course, wild onions are everywhere around our property, but they grow larger and fatter in the woods. I cut and use them like scallions in salads, Oriental meals and mashed potatoes.
When you spend enough time in the woods, you begin to notice things. Like the maple-looking trees that split low into three or four trunks. At some point years ago, a young nearby tree fell through the center of a trunk quadrangle and one of its branches was incorporated into one of the trunks. The trunk spreads out sideways right there. So it looks like a persons’ wide mouth gripping a stick running out either side.
Another oddity is the form of a dry length of thick branch lying on the ground. It looks like a water bird, like a great blue heron that’s been petrified.
Around our property, there’s mint growing everywhere, which I occasionally steep for tea. It’s good for calming stress and digestion.
Another part of my daily traipse is harvesting asparagus around our property. The husband planted it where it likes to grow, along the fence lines. Once it pops up, it grows quickly, so you have to check for it every day. Our favorite way to eat it is roasted in the oven or grilled, usually with other vegetables like zucchini and onions.
Finally, we daily feed the fish in the “back pond” (we have three small ponds). It’s fun to watch them bite the bits of food on the water’s surface, especially the catfish. They swirl the water as they eat.
Spending more time being a part of the environment here in rural Virginia is one of the good things that’s come from this lockdown.
I hope all o’ y’all are spending more time outdoors too.
