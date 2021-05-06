Before heading off to the other side of the state last Friday, I should have planned the route using a paper map.
Yes, one of those unwieldy sheets of heavy paper you hold in your two hands or lay out on a table.
Exploring the world on maps has long been a favorite pastime. One of my longtime mapping challenges has been to find the closest salt water beach to my home here in the Valley.
The way I figure it, that’s Colonial Beach.
I know, it’s not the ocean, but that’s fine. I grew up on the Great South Bay in New York, so bays, sounds, inlets and gulfs all feel like home to me.
A bay does not have the rough-and-tumble ambiance of the pounding surf of the ocean. In general, it’s much calmer, with baby waves gently lapping the shore.
So last weekend, we finally went to Colonial Beach. Now, unless you’re flying, the destination for a weekend away from home should be within non-wearying driving distance. Less than three hours.
The problem with mapping the route to Colonial Beach is that the small town lies due east of Fredericksburg. And dang it, GPS is determined to take you there, through stop-and-go traffic past strip malls and apartment complexes.
So before leaving I did create an interstate and backroads route on my laptop that avoided Fredericksburg and its “suburbs.” I sent the route to my phone.
Somehow, when we got in the car and I pulled up the route on my phone, I lost it. So I figured we’d get started and when we get to the other side of the state, use my car’s GPS.
Right. On the other side of Richmond, it still directed us north to Route 3 and then east. Of course, it did this in lefts and rights, so without the context of a larger map I didn’t know where it was taking us.
In Mineral (yes, Mineral for God’s sake), the husband pointed out a rundown old restaurant for lunch at which I reluctantly stopped. We were surprised that his cheese steak and my BLT on wheat were actually pretty tasty.
Anyway, by that convoluted route we did make it to Colonial Beach. It turned out to be our kind of spot, with a lovely length of beach on the wide Potomac River (with yes, salt water), a long boardwalk (albeit concrete) and only locally-owned businesses.
No chain restaurants, no hotel corporations, no glitzy beach/souvenir stores.
It was all families picnicking on the beach, kids racing their dogs, people strolling on the boardwalk, folks of all ages and colors fishing on the town pier. Even the “Riverboat on the Potomac” — actually a building on piers — was rather low-key for a gambling establishment.
Outside our hotel we had a pleasant surprise when we met two women from Timberville. And they read this column! So we spent a lovely half-hour getting acquainted. I love it when things like that happen.
Eating at local restaurants is always a gamble. The Chinese restaurant was tasteless goop. The Thai restaurant — another unpretentious-looking establishment — was fantastic. We shared a plate of crab fried rice and a large bowl of seafood pho. So good.
On our second morning, we passed up the coffee in the inn’s lobby and went to Julie’s Coffeehouse, which has a lovely outdoor nook for enjoying a good cuppa Joe.
Needless to say, I planned our route home using a real paper map of Virginia. It was a lovely and somewhat adventurous three-hour drive.
If any of you know of a salt water beach that’s a shorter drive from the Valley, shoot me an email.
