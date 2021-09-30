When I woke up the morning after my Oct. 6, 2006, surgery, I was in a room with a huge picture window to my right, overlooking treetops and mountains.
“Where am I?” I wondered.
If this was a hotel, I would have reserved a room like this. God knows how much I love looking out of windows. I gazed out at that view often during my four-day stay.
The news two months earlier that I had breast cancer had hit hard, as it does any woman who hears it.
First there is the fear that you might die of it. Then there is reaching out for hope. Then, eventually, comes the reassurance that everything will be OK.
That assurance came from the surgeon, nurses, colleagues at work, family members, church friends. It welled up inside me, projected out and was reflected back.
The mastectomy and reconstruction lasted about nine hours. I don’t remember anything.
In the days following, nurses ministered to me day and night. Since I had a blood vessel connected to my new “breast,” it had to be monitored every hour for two days to be sure it was flowing.
I’m not one for looking at boo boos. Like, when anyone asks if I want to see their wounds or surgery sites, I say, “No thanks.” So I didn’t even look at my own for a few days. When I did, all I saw was stitches, bruises and bandages.
It took a while to see what beautiful work the surgeons did. They first removed the cancer from my otherwise healthy body, the second formed a new breast from my three-pregnancy tummy.
Since flower shops were not allowed to deliver to the ICU unit where my room was, my daughter’s boss and his wife — people I’d never met — brought flowers into the hospital, up to the doors of the unit and handed them to a nurse.
The window full of trees and mountains was now flanked by two pots of brilliant gold and orange-striped mums.
Another blessing was the lack of pain. The nurses often reminded me to “push the button” when it hurt. Finally, they just took the morphine away.
At one point, my son decided I needed corn muffins for recovery. After ice cream, corn muffins are my favorite food, so he brought me a half-dozen. I nibbled them — plus the pastries brought by my editor — throughout my stay.
All these gestures, expressions of concern and assurances of prayer were awe-fully humbling.
I received big bouquets from my workplace (Daily News-Record), the husband’s employer and my aunt and uncle in Florida. Smaller flower vases came from close friends.
And the meals. Friends delivered meals to our door almost daily for weeks. Such a simple thing, to bring a meal, a loaf of homemade bread, yet it relieved us of the burden of cooking and cleaning when we needed energy for healing.
Even the cards were life-giving. I got a card signed by all the Sunshine Seniors in Port Republic, from various departments at work, from readers, from old friends, new friends and family. Each one was a delight. Every few days I looked through them all.
The card I kept at my side said this: “Don’t ever forget my words; keep them always in mind. They are the key to life for those who find them; they bring health to the whole body.” (Proverbs 4:21-22). It was right next to the Celtic healing cross my daughter sent from Ireland.
When I think back on that time, I don’t remember the cancer. I remember all the love.
