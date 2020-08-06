What is yours to do?
Not what you feel you should do.
Not what someone else or the world says you should do.
Not what someone else or everyone else is doing.
You. What do you care about? What of yourself do you have to offer? Where can you do the most good?
As a Christian (former) evangelical, I was told to look for opportunities to “witness” to people about Jesus. I could go door to door, talk to my neighbors, or stop strangers in public, for instance.
But that wasn’t me. I never even attempted it. And I always felt deficient.
Several times in my life, I’ve tried direct sales. I knocked on doors and called people I knew. It was a horrible experience. Trying to get people to buy something — even something I believed in — didn’t come naturally to me. And I have the sales record to prove it.
I am uncomfortable with people doing that to me, and I don’t like doing it to them.
Feeling obligated to do something — anything — to “serve” at a church I used to attend, I signed up to be an usher once a month. But like clockwork, on those Sundays my back would go out, or something else would prevent me from attending. When I did show up on my appointed day, I really screwed up the job. I mean, how hard can it be to show people to their seats? But I could never remember where the empty seats were, so the family ended up following me up and down the aisles until I spotted a place for them. Something they could have done for themselves.
The other ushers enjoyed greeting people and felt a sense of purpose in showing people to their seats.
And so I learned my lesson: Don’t sign up for things you don’t really want to do because you “should.”
I’m not saying you shouldn’t pitch in when you see a need. That’s different. You don’t have to be specially talented or “called” to make a meal for a new mom, give a neighbor a ride to the doctor, donate needed items to a homeless shelter or give money to a worthwhile cause.
What I am saying is that we ought not betray our true selves by trying to fit someone else’s expectations of what we should be. That’s not always an external source. Sometimes it’s the critical inner voice of a parent or other adult from our childhood.
“Great people do not need to concoct an identity for themselves; they merely try to discover, uncover, and enjoy the identity they already have,” writes Richard Rohr.
One of the last things St. Francis told his followers before he died was, “I have done what was mine to do. Now you must do what is yours to do.”
In other words, “don’t become a carbon copy of me.”
But being myself, with my lackluster personality, loathsome faults and unremarkable talents, seems like such a disappointment. It was so much more exciting, when I was younger, to pretend to be other admirable people, than to accept that I’m just Luanne.
“To be nobody but yourself in a world that is doing its best to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle that any human being can fight,” says E.E. Cummings.
Yes, though at times it’s an uphill battle, I am so much more at peace with myself being what God/my deepest self expects me to be. My true self is written in my genes, shaped by the raw materials of my childhood and expressed through my natural gifts.
One of the most courageous things we will ever do is to accept ourselves just as we are.
