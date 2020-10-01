One moment I was happily pedaling my bicycle on a country road with a friend, the next I was lying on my back in the road next to my bicycle.
It’s what happened between those two moments that I don’t remember.
A pit bull had “come out of nowhere,” barking ferociously, and apparently run in front of me.
As I lay there, I kicked my bicycle to the side of the road in case a car came by. Wouldn’t want that bike to get run over.
Then it felt OK to stand up. Slowly.
My left knee hurt. I looked down and my leggings were not ripped, yet my knee beneath felt like it was bleeding.
My left ribs hurt. I took a deep breath, running my fingers over them. Ow.
My head had bonked the road, but my helmet had absorbed the impact. Later, I would discover a wee bump on my left temple.
My friend, of course, was concerned, asking if I was OK.
In the meantime, that damn dog was positioned between us, barking his head off. I told it, in my meanest, most low-down, dog voice, “Get outta heah.”
He whimpered, tucked his tail between his legs and ran for home.
I can’t tell you how many times over the years, running and walking, that dog voice has saved me. In the Elkton holler where I lived for many years, it scared off many a pack of hunting dogs and once, a pair of Doberman pinschers. In my Augusta County neighborhood here, a woman got angry at me for talking to her precious pup that way.
Hey, a woman’s got to protect herself.
The dog voice came about not long after I moved to the holler. I’d been running around the town of Shenandoah for several years with nary a problem with canines because the ordinance kept them restrained to their yards.
Out in the boondocks, I soon discovered, folks let their dogs run loose. Having been bit by dogs a few times in my youth, I was scared. It felt so dangerous that I stopped running. But after several weeks went by, I began to resent that mere animals could prevent me from doing what I loved.
It occurred to me that it says in Genesis that God told Adam and Eve that they had authority over everything, including animals, and so I thought maybe it was just a state of mind. Maybe if I went out with the attitude that I was in charge, dogs would no longer threaten me.
It worked. The dog voice carries such gravitas and power that no dog has ever defied it. I happily ran up and down that road, training for 10Ks and other races, for many years.
But in order for the dog voice to work, you’ve got to see the dog coming, and on this day last week I did not.
As for my bicycle, the right gear shifter had twisted inward on the handle bar, and the chain had come off. That was fixed easily enough.
I was good to go. We bicycled another 15 miles or so.
Back home later, I soaked in a bath of Epsom salts and crawled into bed. After that, I rubbed on some good healing ointments from my medicine cabinet.
My knee had sustained a road rash-type injury, so I slathered it with Brave Soldier, an antiseptic healing ointment made of botanicals and pharmaceuticals. It works much better than antibiotic-type creams at staving off infections and promoting healing.
My ribs were mostly sore, I think. So I used Epsom-it muscle recovery lotion. It contains Epsom salts and arnica.
And thanks to an arnica homeopathic cream, my head bump receded quickly.
On subsequent bicycle rides, I’ve been very dog-aware, spotting them off in the distance, in their yards or on leashes.
And I’ve been scanning maps of the county for new bicycle routes.
