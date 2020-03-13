As a friend said yesterday, it’s not the coronavirus that scares me, it’s what people are doing that scares me.
By now, we’ve all heard about (or participated in) the big rush on toilet paper. Stores were restricting the sale of club-size packages of bathroom tissue to five per customer.
That’s 180 rolls of toilet paper, people.
I posed this question on my Facebook timeline: “Are you stocking up? What are you stocking up on and how much of it?”
Many of my friends responded, “No,” “Nope” and “Nothing.”
Others said they’d bought “a few extra cans” of various vegetables, a few extra cleaning supplies, a few extra rolls of toilet people. They were topping up their prescriptions.
Some friends were concerned about the hoarding. That overreaction that can impact the rest of us who are not overbuying.
During the Great Recession, when neither the husband nor I had jobs, I couldn’t afford to buy extras of stuff that was on sale. So what about those folks, who can’t afford to buy an extra couple of cans of green beans or tuna fish?
That’s not a problem for Rona Lai of Hong Kong. A March 10 Time story reported that when the 23-year-old, who works in financial services, was first asked by her employer to work from home, she stocked up on about a week’s worth of food. But as reports coming out of China grew more dire and supermarket shelves ran dry, she began hoarding food in earnest.
When she heard that Hong Kong’s supply of toilet paper would be affected and noticed that stores were being cleared of it, she joined the buying spree. Her entire sofa is stacked with boxes of toilet rolls. Under her dining table she’s got a stock of tissue paper, detergents and snacks.
Speaking of snacks, Hostess Brands Inc. reports that sales of their indestructible cakes, Twinkies, are sky high.
One of my FB friends responded that they’re stocking up on Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
That’s what you need to help your body stave off a potentially deadly virus, Twinkies and Swiss Rolls. Forget about fortifying your immune system with nutrient-dense foods.
Hoarding and Swiss Rolls are not the only harmful reactions to the coronavirus.
Another 23-year-old — this one from Singapore — wrote on social media that he was attacked while walking in London in February. The Time article says Jonathan Mok told the BBC that a group of four men told him “we don’t want your coronavirus in our country” as they punched and kicked him, breaking a bone near his right eye.
Of course, that was in England. No American would treat a person like that.
Many similar incidents have been reported around the world.
As for us here at 2 Pond Farm, we have lots of neighborhood beef in the freezer along with other protein foods as well as berries and produce from last summer’s abundance. And the husband is always ready for the apocalypse.
Between the two of us, we’re pretty resourceful and could make a decent meal out of anything. As one friend explained, “I live like I was raised by parents who lived through the Depression.”
I’m proud of my oldest daughter’s response: “Just replenishing with nutrient dense foods with longer shelf life: steel cut oats, frozen berries and spinach, nuts, chia seeds, eggs, root veggies, yogurt for probiotics.”
Some friends responded that they’re stocking up with things like truth and wisdom. Others named protective substances like colloidal silver and chocolate.
In light of all the panicked purchasing, the smartest response came from Christine: “I bought a bunch of stocks yesterday.”
We will get through this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.